“Did we expect anything different?” asked Casa Grande baseball coach Pete Sikora asked when it was over.

Petaluma baseball followers got exactly what they expected Tuesday evening when Sikora’s Gauchos, for the second time this season, defeated Petaluma’s Trojans 1-0 in another pitching duel between Casa’s Austin Steeves and Petaluma’s Aaron Davainis.

Again, both pitchers were dominating. Left-throwing Steeves allowed four hits and walked one and struck out eight. Righty Davainis allowed just three hits, walked two, hit two and struck out five.

There were some differences this time around. There were more scoring opportunities for both teams, and both teams had more opportunities for outstanding glove work in support of their pitchers.

The game’s only run and the deciding tally between first and second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League, came in the last of the sixth inning.

Sophomore Danny Mercado, a recent call up from the Casa junior varsity, started Casa Grande on the way to victory when he was grazed by an inside Davainis pitch. Once at first, he almost immediately attempted a steal of second. He appeared to be a certain casualty, but the wide throw skipped by two Trojan infielders, allowing Mercado to reach third with no outs.

Davainis almost escaped the predicament, challenging his inner bulldog to strike out the next two Gauchos, but Casa clean-up hitter Alex Cruz delivered in the clutch, shooting a single on the ground into right field to drive Mercado home.

It wasn’t much, but it was enough.

Casa Grande shortstop Jordan Giacomini foiled the last faint Trojan hopes with a spectacular diving catch of a low-line drive struck by Flynn Shoop in the Petaluma seventh. It was the second diving snare of a liner by Giacomini. Fittingly, Steeves recorded a strikeout for the final out.

Up until the crucial sixth inning, both teams had opportunities snapped from their grasp by either spectacular defense or clutch pitching, often a combination of both.

Each side had a chance early.

In the top of the first inning, Petaluma’s Finn Lindgren and Dante Vachini singled back-to-back with one out, but Steeves got the next two hitters on a comebacker and a strikeout.

In the bottom of the inning, Casa Grande also put two runners one with one down when Kalen Clemmens singled and JT Summers walked. Davainis fanned Cruz before Elijan Sullivan hit a smash at third baseman Shoop who made an excellent stop and throw to end the threat.

Both pitchers pretty much breezed through the rapidly played middle innings on Casa Grande’s well -manicured and thankfully dry diamond.

Petaluma shortstop Colton Dilena helped keep the Gauchos at bay with several outstanding picks and throws.

Petaluma pulled a Houdini escape act in the fifth inning after Jesse Calkin reached on an infield hit, was sacrificed to second by Giacomini and slipped to third on a wild pitch. The Gauchos attempted to squeeze the runner home, but bunter Wyatt Abramson popped a small fly near the backstop that was snared by Trojan catcher August Cuneo who gunned to third just in time to nip the retreating Calkin.

“We had our opportunities,” noted Petaluma Coach Scott Osder. “We didn’t get the hit when we needed it. The game was decided by just a couple of pitches.”

“Austin was awesome,” Sikora said. “He pitched 2 1/3 innings of pressure baseball in our win against San Marin on Saturday and came back and pitched all seven innings today. I was hoping to just get four or five innings out of him today.”

The win vaulted Casa Grande back to the top of the Vine Valley Athletic League standings, with a 6-1 record, a half game ahead of Petaluma, now 6-2. For the season, the Gauchos are 13-3, while Petaluma is 12-6-l.

Both coaches emphasized that there is still baseball to be played.

“There is still a lot left to do,” said Sikora. “We have Justin-Siena (4-2 in league) coming in Thursday and they will be after us.”

“I understand about the rivalry, but it is only one game,” said Osder. “We still have league games to play and then the playoffs.” Petaluma plays at American Canyon Thursday.