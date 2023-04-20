Sophomore Georgia Moss dropped a single into left field with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to decide another stomach-churning confrontation between the Petaluma and Casa Grande High School softball teams Wednesday afternoon.

Final score on the Casa Grande diamond was 5-4, with Casa’s Gauchos prevailing for the second time in Vine Valley Athletic League play, while Petaluma defeated its rival earlier in the Napa non-league Tournament.

The styles were different, but there was little to choose between the two teams as Moss and Petaluma’s own sophomore pitcher Lily Pardini dueled even through six tension-packed innings. Neither pitcher was dominant, but both were pit bull tenacious, as they worked out of trouble in crucial situations.

Pardini allowed seven hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Moss gave up nine hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

The numbers do not reflect the composure of the two pitchers or the clutch defense played their support systems.

The teams took different paths to the four runs each scored that set up Moss’ walk-off heroics. Petaluma played small ball, scraping and hustling for every precious run. Of the Trojans’ hits, all but one was a single. Casa Grande just hit the ball over the fence. All four of the Gaucho runs prior to the game winner were the direct result of home runs.

A single by Brycelyn Casey, a well-smacked double by Bella Hudson and Katrina Johnson’s hard sacrifice fly produced the game’s first run in the second inning. Casa Grande tied things up in the bottom of the inning on one swing by Abby McSweeney, who sent a long fly over the left-field fence.

In the fourth, Casa’s Lauren Ketchu sent Petaluma left fielder Payton Yeomans crashing into the left-field mesh fence in a vain attempt to snare a two-run home run that put Casa Grande in front 3-1.

Hustle on the base paths led to a big three-run Petaluma rally in the top of the fifth with two errors, a walk, hits by Lauren Wilson and Mya Gonzalez and aggressive base running contributing to a big Trojan inning.

Things might have been better for Petaluma and darker for Casa Grande had not Moss reached back to whiff two and get a small pop-up with runners at second and third.

Jamie McGaughey put a satellite over the left-field fence to again tie the game in the bottom of the fifth.

Casa Grande loaded the bags in the bottom of the sixth, but Pardini, did what she had been doing all game, got a fly ball to her sure-handed outfield to escape the trouble. All three Trojan outfielders -Yeomans, Johnson and Casey at one time or another made exceptional plays for Petaluma.

The end came with surprising quickness.

After Petaluma had gone quietly in the top of the seventh, Casa Grande was gifted a runner to start the bottom of the inning. The Trojans wanted no part of the dangerous McGaughey and motioned her to first base. Gaucho clean-up hitter Alex Giacomini hit what might have been a double play grounder that trickled off the glove of the Petaluma infielder and a wild pitch later, McSweeney was deliberately walked to load the bases.

Moss connected and Casa players celebrated.

The win kept Casa Grande on top of the Vine Valley Athletic League standings with a 6-1 record and was the first of three games in three days that could result in a clinched championship. The Gauchos play Justin-Siena back-to-back, Thursday at home and Friday in Napa, leaving only a Tuesday home game against Vintage on their league agenda. Overall, Casa Grande is 14-3.

Petaluma is 9-5 for the season and 4-4 in league. Petaluma hosts Rancho Cotate and Alhambra in a non-league doubleheader Saturday with games at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.