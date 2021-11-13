Casa Grande football season ends with playoff loss to Benicia

Turn out the lights, the party’s over.

But, what a party it was for the Casa Grande High School football team. Among many reasons for Gaucho celebration were a Vine Valley Athletic League championship, a victory over rival Petaluma in the Egg Bowl, seven wins awhile playing a loaded schedule and their first North Coast Section playoff appearance in seven years.

It all came to a finish Friday night on their home field when Casa Grande finally met a team that could overcome its aerial assault and was beaten by Benicia’s Panthers 43-20.

Benicia won the NCS Division 3 first-round game played on Casa Grande’s field because of its ability to better than stand up to the Gauchos’ vaunted passing attack.

“They are loaded with good athletes,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “They have at least four players who are headed to college D1 schools. They did a good job putting their athletes on our athletes.”

Benicia struck with both lightning and methodical deliberateness on offense, but the real key to the Panthers’ success was a defense that managed to control, if not stop Casa Grande’s offense. Benicia pressured Casa Grande’s record-setting quarterback Jacob Porteous with a strong defensive line push, spiced by strategic blitzes.

Benicia defensive backs, with two headed to D1 college teams, did what no other secondary had been able to do this season. It came close to shutting down Casa Grande’s bevy of outstanding receivers. Still, Dylan Petersen, Shane Runyeon and Marcus Scott had their moments, but not enough to stay with the Panthers.

Porteous finished with 20 completions for 290 yards and three touchdowns. However he threw 43 times, completing less than 50 percent of his passes for the only time this season. He also had two passes picked off.

The game was a bruising defensive match for the first half, with Benicia reaching the midpoint up just 16-12.

It was Casa Grande that scored first, with Porteous hitting Scott over the middle for a 10-yard touchdown halfway through the initial period. Porteous was stopped trying to run in the conversion.

Benicia flexed its considerable muscle to put together one of its several time-eating drives to go 63 yards following the kickoff, scoring on a 9-yard run by Janari Boone. The kick was good and the visiting team never trailed.

An omen of thigs to come occurred in the second quarter when Porteous was snared in the Casa end zone for a safety. A few minutes later, an interception set up another Boone score and it looked like the Panthers were pretty much in control.

But Casa Grande’s Cody Rodrigo showed two could play the interception game, picking off a pass from lefty Benicia quarterback Tyson Wallace. An illegal block on his return forced the Gauchos to go 50 yards with time drifting away in the first half, but Porteous passing and running accomplished the task, finishing with a 2-yard hit to Scott on a fourth-down play to cut the Panther lead to 16-12.

The game turned dramatically, but slowly, as the third act began with a time-chomping 67-yard drive as the Panthers, alternating bursts by Boone and 260-pound monster end/back Miles Bailey, pushed steadily downfield, taking over eight minutes off the clock in the process. Wallace ran in the touchdown from 4 yards out for a 23-12 Panther lead and the Gauchos never recovered.

Benicia speedster Khalani Sandoval sent the final arrows into the Gauchos in the fourth quarter, zipping for 41 and 68 yard scores.

A late 76-yard zoom by Guardian Harper added an exclamation to the Benicia victory.

The Gauchos went down swinging. As the chilly evening was coming to an end, Porteous threw one last Casa Grande dive, moving his team 72 yards in 10 rapid plays. Shane Runyeon did the scoring, grabbing a Porteous pass and dancing 44 yards down the sideline for the last Casa touchdown of an excellent season.

Casa Grande finally managed a conversion on a Porteous to Robert Almond III pass.

Despite the score, Casa Grande had moments of exceptional defensive play led by linebackers Antonio Bernardini and Joe Ellis and linemen Colin Pachett and Kodi Cornelius.

Benicia moves on to play Las Lomas, the only team to beat it in the Diablo-Foothill League, in the Division 3 semifinals.

Casa Grande looks to the future. “I feel sorry for our seniors,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “This will sting for a while. We have work to do. We are still not where we want to be as a program.”