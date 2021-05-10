Casa Grande freshman baseball coach Gary Dorsett notches 200th victory

“You have no clue the impact you have had on me and in my life. You don’t know the extent of your impact on so many kids lives…”

The message was sent to Casa Grande freshman baseball coach Gary Dorsett by a former player. His players don’t often make headlines. They just learn how to play the game the right way and, in the process, how to live their lives the right way.

Dorsett has held his job at Casa Grande High School for 12 years. Last week, when the Gaucho ninth graders beat Vintage 9-1 Dorsett notched his 200th win at Casa. His overall record is 200 wins, 46 losses. The milestone is notable, but even more impressive because winning games is not his top priority.

“My job is to get them (the freshman) prepared to some day play for the varsity,” he said.

The first step in that process is making his players understand that they are now competing, not only against other teams, but on their own team for playing time.

“They have to understand that they are coming into high school. This is not Little League. It is all about competition,” Dorset said. “Everyone thinks they are an All-Star, but we may have four guys trying out for second base who are all All-Stars. We have 20 kids who think they should be starting.”

Another high priority for the coach is teaching players not only baseball, but Gaucho baseball. He explained that it is about being a part of a program. Almost every season, Dorsett loses one or two players who are ready to move up to the junior varsity, and, on rare occasions, like with Spencer Trokelson, a freshman who is called up to play for the varsity.

At Casa Grande, baseball is a family. It is a culture that was fostered by former head coach Paul Maytorena and carried on by Chad Filinger and now Pete Sikora in the head coaching position. From freshmen to varsity, everyone works together for the program.

Coaching with Dorsett on the freshman level are Carlos Perez and Ralph Gentile.

Perez is not only a coach, but also the Casa Grande field guru. Both varsity and junior varsity diamonds at Casa Grande are immaculate. Back in the good old days when we used to have rain, the Casa Grande diamond would be playable when other diamonds were more suitable for water skiing.

Gentile has coached at every level of Casa Grande baseball, and, according to Dorsett, “the players love to pick his brain. He has more baseball knowledge than anyone I know.”

That feeling of family extends to former Casa Grande baseball players.

“It’s been fun,” Dorsett said. “It has been fun working with the coaches and with the former players who have stayed my friends.”

“Fun” is a key word with Dorsett who tries to instill the need to have fun while taking the game seriously.

“We are sometimes hard on the players,” he explained. “We try to teach and get our point across, but they still have to have fun.”

On the level Dorset coaches, winning may not be a top priority, but it is still why the game is played.

“Just like with any other sport, when it is game day, you have to compete,” he explained.

Dorsett is definitely a product of the Petaluma community. He started his baseball career playing Little League and remembers playing at Grant School when teams were allowed just three baseballs per game and cones marked the home run line.

I met Dorsett for the first time when he was playing Senior League baseball and I was managing an opposing team. He was a much better player than I was a manager/coach. He later coached himself in Junior and Senior Little League before switching over to Casa Grande 200 wins ago.

As good a coach as Dorsett is, he is a better person, and one of the happiest people I know, quick with a quip and a hearty laugh which is one of the reasons for the quote above and one of the reasons he has been able to record 200 wins while answering for the 200th time (this season) the question: “Why isn’t my son starting?”

