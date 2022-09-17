Casa Grande gets offense rolling in win over Montgomery

Casa Grande and Montgomery delivered a wild duel in The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week as the Gauchos picked up a huge 44-35 bounce-back win Friday on the Vikings’ Jason Franci Field.

The Gauchos (2-1), who were shut out for only the first time under head coach John Antonio last week against Marin Catholic, responded with a gut-check win in which they forced six Montgomery (2-1) turnovers and rode a huge game from quarterback Wyatt Abramson to a victory that will massively aid them come seeding time for the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs.

Abramson accounted for five touchdowns and finished 36-of-63 passing for 385 yards with a pick. He passed for three scores — two to Jordan Giacomini (seven catches, 114 yards) and another to Spencer Almond (10 catches, 108 yards) — and ran for two more.

“It was good to get the offense rolling again after zero points last week,” Abramson said. “The line was great tonight and the receivers made plays.”

Junior strong safety Gavin Pandolfi was the star on defense for the Gauchos, as he recorded two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

“Couldn’t be more happy for our kids, our program and our parents,” Antonio said. “It’s awesome. That’s a great win for us, especially looking at how tough our division is, how tough of a road we have — we had MC last week, we had these guys this week and next week we get Vintage — so it does not get easier for us.”

Here are some takeaways from Friday’s game:

Gauchos’ statement win

After a bit of a rocky start to the year — a narrow win over Maria Carrillo and a blowout loss to Marin Catholic — Casa Grande needed a strong showing against Montgomery, especially with Vintage looming next week. To make the stakes higher, Montgomery and Casa Grande are fighting for playoff spots in the same division.

A loss to the Vikings could have had the Gauchos realistically staring at a 1-3 start to the season. Instead, they head into their highly anticipated meeting with Vintage next week with some much-needed momentum.

Last season, Casa Grande beat Vintage 46-44, the Crushers’ first-ever loss in the Vine Valley Athletic League, en route to capturing the VVAL title after Vintage had won it the prior three seasons.

“It’s Vintage,” Antonio said. “We already know what they’re going to bring. We know that they’re chomping at the bit to get to us. I’m pretty sure they’ve had this one circled after last year. I keep hearing that the picture of us under the scoreboard after we won — that was a great turning point for our program, which is why we were so happy with that.

“We have no qualms going out there and battling Friday night. We can’t wait to do it; I wish it was tomorrow.”

Aside from the aforementioned players, the Gauchos got some big contributions from Ryder Jacobson (15 carries, 58 yards, touchdown) and Lucas Miles (six catches, 69 yards).

Montgomery nearly overcomes miscues

To say it was a messy game from Montgomery may be putting it lightly. On top of turning the ball over six times, the Vikings had at least 14 penalties called against them, including back-to-back encroachment calls on several occasions that turned Casa Grande fourth downs into first downs without the Gauchos even snapping the ball.

“I thought our defense played well the first half,” Montgomery head coach Vertis Patton said. “Our offense, there was so much miscommunication between the receivers and the quarterback, and that’s what happens, the turnovers.”

And yet despite all that went wrong, Montgomery was never truly out of the game. Several different sequences illustrated that.

Early in the second quarter, the Vikings turned the ball over on three consecutive plays: first on an interception, then a fumble and then another interception.

But between the first and second turnovers, the Vikings had blocked a Casa Grande punt, giving them short field position. And then even after the second interception led to a Gauchos touchdown, the Vikings needed just two plays to respond with a score, set up by a 90-plus-yard kickoff return from Keegan Peterson.

Peterson nearly single-handedly kept the Vikings in the game, specifically in the second half when the Gauchos stared to pull away. Casa scored 14 straight points to take a 34-21 lead early in the fourth before Peterson ripped off a 19-yard touchdown run to make it a one-score game.

The Gauchos found the end zone on their next possession, making it 42-28 with 8:30 left in the game and sending some people to the exit, but Peterson, again, broke away for a 53-yard catch and run touchdown.

Peterson finished the night with 168 receiving yards on six catches with two scores and added 40 rushing yards with a touchdown to go with his 90-yard kickoff return.

In the end it was too little, too late, but the resiliency the Vikings displayed is a promising sign moving forward.

“They kept fighting,” Patton said. “With all the things that happened in that game, it was still such a close game. We did everything we could to give them the game and we still fought back.”

Owen Faustino also caught two touchdowns passes from quarterback Lucas Foye, who finished 17-of-34 passing for 278 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Vikings have another tough test next week as they play small-school powerhouse St. Vincent (4-0).