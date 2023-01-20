The Casa Grande girls basketball team recorded another Vine Valley Athletic League win Tuesday night, beating Justin-Siena in Napa 61-55.

The two teams seemed evenly matched, ending the first quarter with Casa’s Gauchos down 14-12. Six of Casa's points were from free throws.

Early in the second quarter, Casa had exploded for a 20-point lead, but Justin-Siena closed the gap and Casa went into half-time with a 36-23 lead.

Justin Siena scored 7 unanswered points within less than a minute of the second half starting, shrinking Casa's lead until the Gauchos began scoring again to end the third quarter with an 18-point lead.

In the fourth quarter, Justin Siena scored 22 points to Casa's 10, but the Gauchos held on for the win.

Anamaria Robertson led the Casa Grande scoring with 19 points, Marissa Brody had 17, Amalie Barr, Jamie McGaughey and Alex Giacomini had 6 points each. Avery King had 5 points, and Makayla Himes 2.

Jamie McGaughey had 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

The Gauchos scored 19 points at the free throw line.

Casa Grande is now 11-8 for the season and 4-1 in VVAL play.