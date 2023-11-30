The Casa Grande High School girls varsity basketball team extended its season record to 3-0 on Tuesday after winning 44-41 over Antioch (1-2) at home.

The Gauchos trailed the Panthers in the first half of the Nov. 28 non-league matchup, with scores of 6-11 and 23-25 in the first and second quarters, but gained momentum to take back the lead in the second half and pull off the victory.

After the game, seniors Anamaria Robertson and Marissa Brody – two of the team’s captains – credited the win to the Gauchos’ team chemistry and level of experience.

“A lot of us have played together since third grade, so we have a lot of that chemistry because we have known each other for so long,” Robertson said. “Every game, we always say ‘bring the energy,’ and I really think we brought that energy today.”

Robertson was the first to score for the Gauchos – a 2-point field goal following a pair of defensive rebounds.

Freshman Julissa Pacheco followed that up with a 3-pointer with three minutes to go in the first quarter. Pacheco scored two more 3’s in the game – one with 2:46 to go in the third quarter and the other at the top of the fourth quarter.

“I’m just really proud of these girls. I’ve got a lot of trust in them,” said head coach Scott Himes. “They’re very confident and they have high expectations, so they set some incredible goals.”

Brody added, “Everyone just knows their role and knows what they need to do to help the team be successful.”

Brody scored nine points for the Gauchos on Tuesday, along with scoring contributions from Alex Giacomini who scored eight points including a 3-pointer, senior captain Amalie Barr who scored five points, and senior Megan Marston who scored a field goal. Senior captain Makayla Himes also scored four points, including the game-winning basket.

Next up in the Gaucho schedule is a home game against Freedom at 3 p.m. Dec. 2.

Himes said the team is also set to help with a local Boys and Girls Club basketball camp Dec. 1, as they hope to inspire the community’s youth.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.