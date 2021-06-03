Casa Grande girls basketball team goes out a winner

The Casa Grande girls basketball team ended its season with a 48-33 home-game win over visiting Justin-Siena. The win finished the season on a four-game winning streak for the Gauchos, who, in the past two weeks, have had wins over both of the top teams in Vine Valley Athletic League, Petaluma and American Canyon.

The game was Senior Night for the Gauchos and their lone senior, Katherine Dedrickson, was honored by her coaches and teammates prior to the game. Dedrickson had a great final game of her high school career with two points, a whopping nine rebounds, and two steals.

During the first half, the two teams were pretty evenly matched, with most Gaucho hoops being matched by Justin Siena. Casa Grande finished the first quarter down 11-9. In the second quarter, the Gauchos quickly took the lead and held onto it for the rest of the game, finishing with a comfortable 15-point advantage.

As usual, there were many contributors to the Casa Grande win.

AJ Harris had 12 points, two rebounds and a steal. Cassie Llaverias contributed nine points, an assist, four rebounds and two steals. Anamaria Robertson added eight points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal. Amalie Barr bucketed seven points and provided seven rebounds and a steal. Mazin Dahmani had six points, seven assists, a rebound and three seals. Scarlet Ackley added two points, two rebounds and a steal. Dedrickson contributed her two points, nine rebounds and two steals. Bella Dabbas had two points. Lexi Tatu and Sierra Dent each provided an assist and a rebound. Rona Hansen had a rebound.

Casa Grande finished its overall season with five wins and six losses.