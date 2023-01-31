Casa Grande played with American Canyon for three quarters, but faltered at the finish, losing a Vine Valley Athletic League match 46-37.

American Canyon scored first, followed quickly by a layup by Amalie Barr for Casa Grande. American Canyon responded to take the lead again and Anamaria Robertson had a steal and drove to the hoop to tie the game. American Canyon made a couple of 3-point shots to take a 6-point lead. Heavy defense under the hoop by Barr, Jamie McGaughey, and Makayla Himes helped Casa stay close. McGaughey got the ball out to Robertson for a 3-point shot and to Barr for another layup. McGaughey made a layup, to finish the first quarter with Casa trailing 13-11.

In the second quarter, strong rebounding by Barr, McGaughey, and Ava Nelson and quick passes lead to 6 points by Nelson and a layup by Robertson to give Casa a 19-16 lead.

A free throw by McGaughey, two 3-point shots by Robertson and a layup by Barr kept the Gauchos close in the third quarter with the period ending with American Canyon holding a 30-28 lead.

In the fourth quarter, American Canyon scored five times with no Casa response to gain a 40-28 lead. In the final minutes of the game, Marissa Brody made a 3-point shot, a layup and two free throws and Barr got a rebound and put it right up for 2 more points to end the game, but it was too little, too late.

Robertson led Casa with 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Barr had 8 points and 6 rebounds. Brody 7 points and 3 steals. Nelson had 6 points and 7 rebounds. McGaughey had 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 points and a steal. King had 2 rebounds, an assist and a steal. Himes had 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Alex Giacomini and Rona Hansen each contributed rebounds.