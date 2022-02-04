Casa Grande girls complete sweep of Petaluma

Casa Grande broke open a tight girls basketball contest with crosstown foe Petaluma in the fourth period for a 37-25 win on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

The victory keeps the Gauchos on top of the VVAL standings with a narrow advantage over second- place Justin-Siena. The Gauchos host in Justin-Siena in a showdown game in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gym on Friday.

“If we can beat Justin-Siena it clinches the league championship,” said coach Scott Himes. “A loss in that game would more than likely drop us into a tie for first place after they finish their league schedule.”

Wednesday’s contest was a ragged game for three quarters with baskets at a premium. Neither club could completely pull away, and Casa held a 20-16 advantage at the end of three periods.

For the most part, the Gaucho defense made the difference. Casa prevented the cuts off of the high post set and denied back-door baskets that had been used all season by Petaluma guard Brooke Backman.

Petaluma kept chopping away, however, and a well-executed fake and drive to the basket by forward Sydney Martin narrowed the gap to only two points to get the Trojan fans even more excited. The game didn’t ever get any closer.

A key runner by AJ Harris and a critical 3-pointer by senior guard Cassie Llavarias helped the host pull away for good. Casa outscored Petaluma 17-9 in the final stanza.

Credit Trojan point guard Mallory O’Keefe for keeping her team in the contest. O’Keefe brought tremendous energy into the game, and contested everything on the floor on both offense and defense. Her second 3-pointer of the contest kept Trojan hopes alive, but they never got any closer than 5 points in the final minutes.

Abby Sanchez pulled down 6 rebounds for the Trojans.

Harris had another solid offensive outing with a game-high 10 points for the Gauchos, followed by Llavarias with 8 points. Harris continued her streak of 3-point shooting with a triple in the first period.

Lily Peterson came off the bench for coach Himes and added 5 points as did senior Kylie Carlomagno.

Three players had 4 points each for the Trojans who fell to 7-16 for the season and 3-7 in the VVAL.

Sophomore Scarlet Ackley contributed 4 points and 5 rebounds to match the rebounding total of teammate Jaime McGaughey.

Casa Grande improved to 18-6 overall and 9-1 in the VVAL with only two games remaining.

The Petaluma JV team remained undefeated and in first place in Vine Valley standings with a 33-23 win in the preliminary game.