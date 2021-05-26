Casa Grande girls defeat co-league leader American Canyon in girls basketball

A sunny afternoon game in American Canyon’s beautiful gym, with some grass fires along the route that made it a very long drive for the Casa Grande girls basketball team and parents last week, proved to be worth the effort when the Gauchos defeated the co-league-leading Wolves, 43-40.

Casa got off to a great start with a layup by Anamaria Robertson, followed by two 3-pointers from AJ Harris, quickly giving the Gauchos a 9-2 lead. Two consecutive steals by Mazin Dahmani and plenty of rebounds by many Casa players got Casa back on offense and Robertson and Harris took the opportunity to each make another layup to give the Gauchos an 11-4 first-quarter lead,

The second quarter saw Robertson make a 3-pointer, two consecutive 3-pointers by Harris, and three consecutive layups by Amalie Barr, all helped along by rebounding from Harris, Robertson, Barr, Scarlet Ackley, Mac Macquarie, Lexi Tatu, and Katherine Dedrickson, and assists from Dahmani, Tatu, and Ackley took Casa into halftime with a 26-22 lead.

Barr and Robertson each made two layups and Harris a 3-pointer to keep Casa in front 37-33 after three quarters.

The last few minutes were nail biters as the Wolves battled hard to catch up. Steals by Harris, Avery King, and Robertson gave Casa good control of the ball. Barr made a layup to to make the score 41-37.

American Canyon closed the gap to 41-40 with about 60 seconds left before Robertson made one last layup to give Casa a final 43-40 victory.

Casa Grande was not afforded a single free throw in the entire game.

Robertson finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals; Harris ended with 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist; Barr had 12 points, 9 rebounds; Dahmani had eight assists and two steals; Ackley had 4 rebounds and 2 assists; Macquarrie and Katherine Dedrickson each had 2 rebounds; Tatu had 1 rebound and 1 steal; King had 1 steal.

Casa Grande also pulled out a 38-35 win over Napa in a game played in the Casa gym.

In a very physical and hard-fought game, 10 of the Gaucho points came at the free-throw line.

Harris finished with 12 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds to lead the Gauchos.

Help came from Llaverias with 8 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; King with 7 points, 1 steal; Macqurrie with 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Tatu with 3 points; Robertson with 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 assists; Dahmani with 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals, 2 assists; Ackley with 1 free throw, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Katherine Dedrickson with 2 rebounds and Barr with 2 rebounds and 1 steal.