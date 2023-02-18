The Casa Grande girls soccer team took another big step toward a North Coast Section championship Friday night, defeating Redwood 3-1 in the Division 2 quarterfinals before a big crowd at the Casa Grande field.

The win moves the Gauchos into the semifinals Tuesday, again on their home field, against Las Lomas. Casa Grande is the No.4 seed. Las Lomas, the No. 9 seed, upset No. 1 seed Acalanes in the quarterfinals.

In the other semifinal game, No. 2 seed Windsor hosts No. 3 seed Maria Carrillo.

Petaluma, the No. 8 seed in Division 3, lost in the quarterfinals to Cardinal Newman 4-1 after beating Alhambra 3-1 in its first game.