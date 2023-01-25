Sonoma Valley rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a thrilling 46-34 win over Casa Grande in a match between two of the top girls basketball teams in the the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Amalie Barr made a free throw to put Casa on the board on the board first, then Anamaria Robertson and Jamie McGaughey each made a 3-point shots to end the first quarter with the game tied 7-7. Casa had 9 rebounds in the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, Sonoma scored almost immediately. Robertson responded with 2 points, then Alex Giacomini had a steal, was fouled driving to the hoop, and made one free throw to tie the game at 10-10.

Casa took the lead for a few seconds when Robertson was fouled and made one free throw, but Sonoma immediately responded to take the lead again. Casa's next 4 points came from free throws by Marissa Brody and then a layup by Amalie Barr tied the game at 17-17.

Sonoma quickly regained a 21-17 lead, Robertson made a layup and a 3 pointer to end the second quarter with the Gauchos down 23-22.

The third quarter ended with a 31-31 tie after free throws by Brody and Robertson and 3-point shots by Robertson and Giacomini.

Casa took a brief lead in the fourth quarter with a 3-point shot by Robertson, but Sonoma responded with 12 unanswered points and a 43-34 lead. Brody made a layup and a free throw, but the Gauchos could never catch up.

Robertson led the Casa scoring with 19 points, Brody had 8, McGaughey and Alex Giacomini each scored 4 and Amalie Barr added 3.

Barr finished with 8 rebounds, McGaughey grabbed 6 and added 2 assists. Brody had 5 rebounds.

Earlier in the week, Casa Grande had more success, beating Justin-Siena in Napa 61-55.

The two teams seemed evenly matched, ending the first quarter with Casa’s Gauchos down 14-12. Six of Casa's points were from free throws.

Early in the second quarter, Casa had exploded for a 20-point lead, but Justin-Siena closed the gap and Casa went into half-time with a 36-23 lead.

Justin Siena scored 7 unanswered points within less than a minute of the second half starting, shrinking Casa's lead until the Gauchos began scoring again to end the third quarter with an 18-point lead.

In the fourth quarter, Justin Siena scored 22 points to Casa's 10, but the Gauchos held on for the win.

Robertson led the Casa Grande scoring with 19 points, Brody had 17, Barr, McGaughey and Giacomini had 6 points each. Avery King had 5 points, and Makayla Himes 2.

McGaughey had 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

The Gauchos scored 19 points at the free throw line.

Casa Grande is now 11-9 for the season and 4-2 in VVAL play.