Casa Grande girls falter in fourth quarter

After getting off to a slow start, the Casa Grande girls basketball team battled back only to lose to Vintage 47-34.

Trailing 12-0 in the first few minujtes of the game, the Gauchos charged when AJ Harris scored, was fouled, made the free throw and followed up quickly with a pair of 3-pointers to cut the Vintage lead to 12-9. Amalie Barr hit three shots in a row in the second quarter for a 15-14 Casa lead and Anamarie Robertson hit a shot to up the advantage to 17-14. At the half the score was tied 20-20.

At one point in the third quarter, Casa led 27-20 and still was in front at the end of the third period 31-28.

Gaucho hopes for an upset slipped away in the fourth quarter when Vintage outscored them 19-3 to clinch the win.

Harris led the Casa scoring with 14 points and also had a steal. Amalie Barr finished with 10 points and an assist, Mac Macquarrie scored three points and had a steal, Robertson scored three points and made two assists, Mazin Dahmani scored two points and had an assist, Avery King and Lexi Tam each had an assist and Rena Hansen and Scarlet Ackley both rebounded well.