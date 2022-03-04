Subscribe

Casa Grande girls lacrosse team opens with big-scoring win

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 4, 2022, 12:52PM

The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team opened its season in spectacular fashion, overwhelming Terra Linda 17-9.

Natalie Labanowski led the Gaucho onslaught with five goals and three assists.

She had plenty of help. Sierra Schmidt scored four goals and added two assists. Taylor Pieri put in two goals and had two assists. Megan Marston scored three goals. Kiara Porter scored two goals and Bianca Conroy added a goal.

Gaucho goalkeeper Trinity Salus made nine saves.

