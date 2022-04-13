Casa Grande girls lacrosse team wins one of three games

Last week was a tough week for the Casa Grande girls lacrosse team.

It started with a 20-18 high-scoring loss to Justin Siena.

Natalie Labanowski had a huge game for the Gauchos, scoring nine goals and adding an assist. Sierra Schmidt scored five goals and had two assists. Taylor Peri tallied the goals and Trinity Salus made 12 saves in goal.

Seven Braves scored, led by Hilary Kiam with five goals and an assist and Maggie Derr with four goals and four assists.

Powerhouse Marin Catholic took care of the Gauchos 23-8.

Peri and Schmidt scored three goals each for the Gauchos with Labanowski adding two. Labanowski and Schmidt each had an assist.

The Gauchos did have a win on the week, beating Rancho Cotate 13-7.

Seven Gauchos scored in the victory, led by Megan Marston who scored four goals. Peri and Sena Erickson each had two goals. Also scoring were Labanowski, Kiera Porter, Sena Erickson, Kaiya Estrella, Bianca Conroy and Schmidt. Labanowski, Erickson and Schmidt had assists.

Grace McFarland had eight saves and Amy Zarathusta six in goal for the Gauchos.