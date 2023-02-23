After one of their best playoff runs in recent memory, the Casa Grande girls basketball team saw its season come to a close at top seed Bishop O’Dowd 61-19 on Wednesday night.

The Dragons (18-8) leapt out to a 21-7 lead after one and extended it to 33-12 by halftime to win going away.

Anamaria Robertson scored seven points and Jamie McGaughey added six to lead the Gauchos. Amalie Barr also had six rebounds and Makayla Himes four steals.

Casa Grande ends the season at 20-11 overall, its second consecutive 20-win season, and as co-champs of the Vine Valley Athletic League and champions of the VVAL tournament.

“No one really had us being co-champions or doing the things that we did this year, especially with only two seniors coming back,” said head coach Scott Himes. “We’re young, and we obviously want to celebrate this season, but looking ahead we have some pretty good young talent coming up next year. So, we’re excited.”