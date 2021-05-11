Casa Grande girls overpower Petaluma in lacrosse showdown

The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team grabbed the Paddle by the handle and wouldn’t let go Monday night, running by Petaluma 21-3 in the girls version of the annual Battle for the Paddle game.

This rivalry game was totally Casa Grande. The Gauchos were simply faster, more talented and more experienced than the Trojans.

“Like I told my players, this game ebbs and flows,” said Casa Grande Coach Bob Merwin. “Right now we’re up. Next year it might be Petaluma’s turn. Since marking one rivalry game each season as the Battle for the Paddle game, Casa Grande has now won six, while Petaluma has taken three of the battles.

There was only one meeting between the two teams this season, and it was strictly no contest. Casa Grande scored early, often and almost at well, overwhelming Petaluma with variety of talented weapons.

The easiest way to list the Casa Grande standouts would be to list the entire Gaucho roster. Everyone contributed. Eleven different Gauchos participated in the scoring barrage.

Casa Grande team leaders Trinity Merwin and Taylor Peri provided four goals each; Sophia Gardea scored three; Anaka Estrella , Zoe Bell, Natalie Labanowski and Trinity Salus each scored two and Sierra Schmidt, Danielle Green, Megan Marston and Bianca Conroy each contributed a goal.

Assists came from Schmidt (2), Green, Estrella (2), Pieri, Bell, Merwin (3) and Conroy.

To the credit of the Trojans, they battled to the finish, scoring their third goal as the game was coming to a close.

Nicoletta Johnson provided field leadership for Petaluma, scoring two goals and leading Trojan surges into Casa Grande territory. Petaluma’s other goal came from Eleanor Labao.

Petaluma’s troubles were compounded early when goalie Hanley Van Bebber was injured. She was replaced by Gianna Fernandez who gave a gutsy effort against the continuing Casa Grande assault.

The win was not only satisfying for the Gauchos because it gave them possession of the Paddle, but because it snapped a three-game losing streak and kept them undefeated against Vine Valley Athletic League opponents.

Last week was a tough one for the Gauchos who lost to Marin Catholic 17-10, Tamalpais 15-10 and San Marin 12-11.

San Marin squeaked past Casa Grande on Saturday.

Merwin and Pieri scored three goals each for Casa Grande, with Merwin also assisting on two goals. Labanowski scored two goals and had four assists. Estella, Mainaris and Schmidt each scored a goal. Estella and Gardea each had an assist.

Kayla Carpenter had a huge game for San Marin with six goals.

Merwin scored four goals and added an assist in the game against Tamalpais. Gardea and Labanowski scored two goals each and Schmidt and Peri a goal apiece. Gardea had two assists and Merwin one.

Things were even tougher against an experienced Marin Catholic team that defeated the Gauchos 17-10. The win was the 12th in 13 games for Marin Catholic.

Merwin provided most of the Casa Grande offense with six goals and an assist. Labanowski and Estrella scored two goals each. Labanowski and Schmidt provided assists.

Kayla Conroy led a strong Marin Catholic attack with 7 goals.

Casa Grande is now 3-0 in VVAL play, a record matched by Cardinal Newman and Justin-Siena who are both still on the Gaucho agenda for this season. Overall the Gauchos are 5-4.

Petaluma is 1-5 on the season, with its win coming last week with a 17-2 blowout over Napa.