Casa Grande girls’ playoffs end with loss to Alameda

Casa Grande let a big one get away in the ﬁnal period after leading most of the game as the Gauchos dropped a heartbreaking 37-33 decision to Alameda in the second round of Division II play in the North Section Girls basketball playoffs.

Casa was held to only one basket in the ﬁnal eight minutes in the defensive struggle despite the loud and very supportive crowd in Coach Ed Iacopi Gym. With the loss went its chance at participation in CIF Northern California play.

This one was a battle of wills between two well-coached public schools who let their work on the defensive end of the ﬂoor make their case. When teams play with such focus on defense, the result is usually low in scoring, but that didn’t detract from the ﬁerce play from both squads in the crowd pleaser.

Alameda didn’t fool Gaucho coach Scott Himes who knew his troops were going to be tested after their narrow 53-49 win earlier in the season. “They play with full-ﬂoor intensity like we do, and represent a very strong league in the East Bay,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Bishop O'Dowd, the league titleist from the same league (West Alameda County League), hung a defeat on highly rated Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa.

Neither team could break away at the beginning, despite an 11-point outburst by 5-11 Hornet forward Maddie Mersch. She got a step on a couple of defenders and sliced her way to scoring opportunities that kept Alameda in the contest.

Adjustments on the defensive end of the ﬂoor by Casa completely shut down Mersch after one minute in the second period, and Alameda had to settle for exchanging baskets with the energetic Gauchos who got balanced scoring on the other end of the ﬂoor.

Defenders Jaime McGaughey and AnnaMaria Robertson were responsible for tightening the screws. Guard Mazin Dahmani was also a constant pest who forced Hornet dribblers to keep their head on a swivel.

An alert put back of her own shot under the basket by senior AJ Harris helped Casa Grande leave the ﬂoor at intermission with the lead 20-15. The Gauchos continued to lead 31 -27 after three quarters, and almost pulled it off after a full ﬂoor lay-up turned in by backup point guard Marissa Brody.

It would be the last scoring from Casa Grande on the season as the double-teaming Hornets forced ﬁve costly turnovers, including the game changer in the ﬁnal two minutes.

The critical play came in the front court where a pressure pass was telegraphed and intercepted by Malani Mastoria who drove the rest of the distance for the hoop that gave the visitors their ﬁrst lead of the night at 35-33.

Alameda coach Shawn Hipol, who is also recognized as one of the top AAU coaches in the area, had his ﬁngerprints all over the increased intensity of the Hornet defense. The scoring spigot was completely shut down and Casa got only frustrated off-balanced looks at the basket down the stretch.

Alameda (13-7) moves on to face top-seeded Acalantes with only four teams left in the single elimination tournament.

Casa Grande ﬁnished with its best single-season record in a decade at 20-8 led by the dangerous Harris who converted a couple more 3-pointers with amazing accuracy. Mcgaughey added three-up-and under lay-ups to ﬁnish with 6 points as did Brody. Both players are slated to return next season.