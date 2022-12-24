Casa Grande got off to a blazing start, and the Gauchos held off Redwood for a 39-34 win in Larkspur in a very physical girls basketball contest.

“I was able to watch Redwood on tape in a tournament earlier in the season and it helped to create a defensive plan to get us started,” said a pleased coach Scott Himes. “We jumped ahead 9-0 and made the lead hold up until they made a great comeback and tied things up at 20-20, but they never led. I don’t think that they are as physical as we are and it eventually paid off with a win. We took away a lot of their outside shooting in the corner.”

Center Jaime McGaughey had 11 rebounds and grabbed 4 loose balls for the Gauchos who improved to 6-4.

The Giants cut the margin to 37-34 with possession of the ball with a minute remaining, but the Gauchos didn’t allow any more long range shooting to seal the verdict.

A 2-pointer by Anamaria Robertson clinched things.

Shooting outside the 3-point line proved the difference in this game as Senior Avery King had a terrific night with five triples. She led the way for the Gauchos with 17 points. She hit one from an NBA distance far beyond the stripe.

“They kept leaving her an opening on the right wing and that is her hot spot,” said Himes. “We told her to keep firing. Avery has come back from an earlier injury and she missed a few games. We need her this season. Actually she had another shot go in, but her foot was ruled on the line.”

Redwood, with several players from the ranks of freshmen and sophomores, came roaring back twice after trailing by double digits. The outstanding outside shooting of sophomore Ainsley Gallagher and guard Lilly Grand brought it back.

The Giants have enough firepower to contend again for a slot in the North Coast Section playoffs. Redwood holds a Marin County Athletic League win over a good Tamalpais team which defeated the Gauchos earlier.

The difference in the game might have been the fire of the Casa players on the bench who came up screaming encouragement on close plays on the floor.

The Gauchos took advantage of their superior strength by ripping away contested balls on several occasions.

Juniors Marissa Brody and Anamaria Robertson have moved up the scoring charts for the Casa Grande Gaucho girls basketball team recently, and Himes is hoping to build his team even further by working on that kind of punch on and off the floor.

Brody and Robertson, both juniors, knocked in 13 points each in a win over Antioch and both are averaging 11.5 points per game.