The Casa Grande girls basketball team battled by American Canyon 35-29 Thursday evening in the semifinals of the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament being played in Casa’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium. The tournament features the top four girls and the top four boys teams in the final VVAL standings.

Casa Grande’s win sets the finals for Saturday night with the Gauchos facing Vintage for the girls championship at 5 p.m., while Petaluma plays Justin-Siena for the boys title at 7 p.m.

Vintage upset No. 1 seed Sonoma Valley 36-30 in Thursday’s other semifinal girls game.

Thursday’s win continued a season-ending hot streak for the Gauchos (16-10 on the season).who have now won four straight, including a 34-30 win over Sonoma Valley in the final regular-season game of the season. Sonoma Valley, American Canyon and Casa Grande tied for the league championship, all with 9-3 records.

Casa Grande Coach Scott Himes said a big part of the late-season streak, including the win over American Canyon after two losses to the Wolves in regular-season play, was the improvement of the his team’s younger players.

“The development of our underclass players, especially on defense, allows us to play 10 or 11 players and finish games. Earlier we were wearing down late in games.”

While it was the usual suspects – Marissa Brody, Avery King and Anamaria Robertson – who provided the scoring against the Wolves, it was strong contributions from Amalie Barr, Makayla Himes , Rona Hansen and others that allowed the mainstays to pull out the rugged game in the final minutes.

Casa Grande’s ball-hawking defense limited American Canyon to just two baskets and four points in the opening quarter and just 1 floor hit and eight points on 6 free throws in the second as the Gauchos eeked out a 14-12 halftime lead. 3-point connections from King and Robertson highlighted Casa efforts.

The intensity picked up in the second half, but neither team could develop any separation, with a 3-pointer by Broody and drives by Barr and Kyra Jensen for the Gauchos offset by a bomb and a pair of drives by Jasmine Fontilla, who began to assert herself for the Wolves.

The teams were tied at 24-24 entering the final quarter.

The turning point came right after a Casa Grande time out with 1:36 left to play when King bottomed a 3-pointer to increase a tenuous 31-29 Casa lead to a 34-29 advantage that jumped to the final 35-29 on a free throw by Brody.

Brody who brought her standard drive-first-and-ask-questions-later attack mode, finished with 14 points, with King adding 10 and Robertson 7.

McGaughey, who was a game-time decision to play after injuring her knee Tuesday in the Sonoma Valley game, was, as usual, an intimidator on defense. Many American misses of seemingly easy shots underneath were, in reality, the result of the senior’s defensive pressure.

Fontilla accounted for half the American Canyon attack with 15 points.

A major factor in the game was American Canyon’s inability to convert free throws. The Wolves were, unofficially, just 7 of 29 from the line. Casa Grande connected on 5 of 13 free tries.