Casa Grande girls seize VVAL cross country title

The Vine Valley Athletic League cross country championships marked a variety of exciting milestones for both Casa Grande and Petaluma runners this past weekend, with the Gaucho girls taking home their third pennant in a row.

At the Petaluma-hosted league championship meet Nov. 4 at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, which features an approximately three-mile course, Casa Grande and Petaluma were the top two teams in girls varsity competition, with Casa Grande getting first place with an overall score of 39 and Petaluma clocking in at second place with 57.

“We have tremendous depth with the girls and it shows,” said Casa Grande head coach Carl Triola. “It makes us proud as coaches.”

The Gauchos swept the top three slots in junior varsity girls: Senior Fiene Hubregtse took first at 23:11, junior Lauren Blakley got second place at 23:19 and freshman Ella Coopersmith finished third at 23:32.

The JV girls got a score of 20 overall, 21 points ahead of runner-up Justin-Siena.

For varsity, Petaluma senior Reilly Kreutz held a large lead for first place and hit a new meet record, finishing in 18:38 – and beating Casa Grande junior Avery Codington, who crossed the line at 19:27. Kreutz and Codington have finished in the No. 1 and 2 spots in every VVAL meet this season.

“It’s a very surreal feeling,” Kreutz said of her win. “I’m just really appreciative to be able to show my progress.”

Kreutz applauded the Petaluma girls team, which consists of six girls on varsity. The Trojans did not have a JV girls team this year – but even so, Kreutz said, each runner showed up with strength and persistence.

“Even though we’re small, we’re mighty,” she said. “They work hard every day and I love to see it.”

Also medaling in fourth place for girls varsity was Petaluma junior Kate Doherty, who finished in 20:35. Others receiving medals included Casa Grande sophomore Emily Bendzick, who took sixth place at 20:43, and junior Addison fields, who finished eighth at 20:55. Petaluma senior Nora Lounibos finished ninth at 21:07, and Casa Grande senior Abigail Busch finished two seconds later in 10th place, while sophomore Melanie Garcia finished 13th at 21:25.

Petaluma head coach Jonathan Tallent said he is proud of all the Trojan runners’ contributions.

“They’re working really hard. They are a really good, cohesive group,” Tallent said.

Boys take 2nd

In boys varsity, Casa Grande junior Dylan Mainaris got the gold, crossing the finish line at 16:26. Last year, Mainaris finished fourth in the VVAL championship meet, which he said motivated him to fully commit to running, trading in baseball in the spring to run track and running about 40 miles per week over the summer.

“I really tried to familiarize myself with good, quality running, consistently,” Mainaris said, adding his top-scoring achievement in this year’s finals “feels really fantastic.”

Mainaris was followed by four Vintage runners – Grayson Frye, Teddy Eichner, Valentine Arango and Jack Heffner – ultimately giving the upset victory to Vintage for the Crushers’ first pennant. That came as a bit of a shock to Casa Grande after the Gauchos had earned first place in previous years and took the first two meets over Vintage this season.

“Vintage is a good team, they’re a quality squad,” Triola said. “They ran their hearts out.”

The Casa Grande boys varsity team finished second overall with 46 points, a 14-point difference from Vintage. Petaluma finished fourth in boys varsity with a score of 117.

Triola said that while it was tough having to settle for silver in boys varsity this time around, he is confident for a bounce-back in the NCS championships.

The Gaucho boys “ran really well, they had a great season,” Triola said. “We’re not done yet.”

Others receiving medals in boys varsity were Casa Grande junior Srihan Goli, who finished seventh at 17:12, and sophomores Kevin Hansen and Jack Dufour in eighth and ninth place, respectively, at 17:28 and 17:34.

“Our team dynamic is like no other,” Mainaris said. “To see all their improvements, all their (personal records). It makes me feel really proud.”

Casa Grande took third place overall in boys junior varsity behind Napa and Vintage. Petaluma came in fifth place overall in the 60-runner JV race.

Individually, Casa Grande senior Alex Melin came in second place at 18:08. Freshman Simon Kassis came in 12th place at 19:47, freshman Peyton Howe got 14th at 20:05, and senior Nathra Kem finished 15th at 20:06.

A full list of results can be found at redwoodempirerunning.com.

Runners will next prepare for the NCS Meet of Champions on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Hayward High School.

