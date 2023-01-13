Casa Grande bounced back from its first loss in Vine Valley Athletic League girls basketball play with an easy 41-18 win over outclassed Petaluma in Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Gauchos used a variety of zone defenses to completely shut down the Trojans, with sophomore Emma Hale netting a single free throw while Casa got off to a 10-1 advantage in the first stanza, and never looked back.

Point guard Marissa Brody continued her fine play as the Gauchos built a 26-7 lead at intermission. Brody knocked in 9 points against the cross-town rivals who had no answer, and were completely out hustled during the first two periods of play. The left-handed Brody is averaging 14 points per game.

The Gauchos swarmed all over the back court and beat the frustrated Trojans to rebounds and loose balls through the entire game. The Gauchos had good looks at the basket against the Trojan player-to-player defense.

Eight players scored for the Gauchos, with Brody finishing with 11 points overall and Avery King adding 10 more to improve the Casa VVAL record to 3-1.

The Trojans were led by improving second-year player Lily Gemma who scored 5 points, while Avery Pointius tossed in 4.

The Gauchos used an extended zone at times, and the strategy paid off. Petaluma turned the ball over far too many times to be competitive.

“We let one slip away at American Canyon after holding a comfortable lead of seven points in the second half,” said Gaucho coach Scott Himes, who got the most out of an effective scouting job in this one. The result was a lopsided win in the first of two meetings between the two rivals.

The fast-passing Gauchos were paced on the glass by Jaime McGaughey and Amalie Barr who gave Casa numerous second-shot opportunities.

Himes was able to clear his bench in the second half.

Petaluma fell to 0-3 in the VVAL with the lopsided defeat, and will host Napa on Tuesday.

The Trojan junior varsity came pounding back in the second half after trailing earlier to capture a 28-21 win in the preliminary game.