The Casa Grande High School girls varsity soccer team bounced back last week from a loss against Vintage with two victories against Napa and Justin-Siena, extending this season’s record to 9-1-1 overall and 6-1 for Vine Valley Athletic League play.

In their Jan. 16 matchup against Napa (2-5-1, 1-4), the Gauchos got an early lead and slammed the Grizzlies with a 9-0 victory, with the entire team making scoring contributions.

In the Tuesday evening game, Lauren Reposa excelled with three scored goals and an assist. Bailey Guerrero, Gabby Gotshall, Elly Vestnys, Sophie Virkus, Ruby Fredrick, Simone Bennet each scored a goal as well, and Guerro and Stephanie Gines Alvarez each contributed assists.

Casa then defeated Justin-Siena (5-3, 3-3) with a score of 5-1 on Jan. 18. Reposa scored two more goals and two assists, and both Emmy and Gabby Gotshall each scored a goal. Guerrero also scored another goal and Grace Katzer had an assist.

Casa Grande is next set to face American Canyon Jan. 23 at home, then faces crosstown rival Petaluma Jan. 25 at home.

