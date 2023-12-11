Casa Grande girls soccer wins 3-1 over Petaluma

The Casa Grande High School varsity girls soccer team (4-0, 3-0) remained in first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League after defeating Petaluma (2-1-1, 1-1-1) 3-1 in the crosstown rivals’ first matchup of the 2023 season.

The Dec. 5 matchup remained scoreless in the first half, but both teams kicked up momentum following halftime.

“I thought we started the game overhyped and not calm, and then once we settled down, we were able to keep control of the game,” said Casa Grande head coach Vinnie Cortezzo.

Petaluma head coach Deegan Babala said, even though the Trojans didn’t come off with the win, he saw a major improvement in his team’s energy and overall dynamic compared to when they faced the Gauchos last season.

“Although the result wasn’t there, the intensity was great,” Babala said. “I feel like that speaks to how close (the players) all are and how much they want to be here.”

Petaluma scored first in the second half, a goal by sophomore Emma Walker scored off an assist by junior Grace Forney in the first three minutes of the half.

That was immediately followed by Casa Grande’s Gotshall sisters – senior Gabby with the assist and freshman Emmy with the goal.

Casa Grande went on to score another goal by junior Karissa Rolden from an assist by sophomore Olivia Kiss with 13 minutes left in the game, then a goal by junior Ashley Melton with an assist from sophomore Bailey Guerrero with about five minutes left in the game.

Cortezzo said he’s “feeling good” about his team’s performance.

“You always take a 4-0 start anytime you can get it,” he said. “We’ll grow and get better, which is great for a team that’s winning, to feel like there’s room to improve.”

Cortezzo added, “We have a lot of girls who are returning from the North Coast Section, so they know how to battle their way through.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier.