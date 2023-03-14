The Casa Grande girls softball team is getting a long-desired permanent outfield fence.

The question is: Will it be able to contain the long drives expected to come from the hard-hitting Gaucho lineup.

“The administration and the community have really come together to help with the fence. The girls are really excited. It makes them feel better about themselves and their team,” said coach Billy Brody.

Inside the new fence, the Gauchos will have a team with only three seniors, but one with strong pitching and potentially heavy hitting.

That they’re young, doesn’t mean the Gauchos are inexperienced with many of its underclassman returning after playing for the varsity last season.

Casa is, in the words of Brody, “gifted in pitching,” led by junior Marissa Brody, a strong athlete who threw for the Gauchos last season. Georgia Moss,” is also a varsity veteran, although only a sophomore. Brody is also impressed with sophomore Lila Partridge.

Expected to split time behind the plate are talented freshman Abby McSweeney and junior Hannah Edwards.

First base will be in hard-hitting hands with senior team captain Cara Broadhead along with Brody and Moss when they aren’t pitching. Broadhead will also get playing time in right field.

Another senior captain, Kaden Brody, will be at second base, along with sophomore Alex Giacomini and freshman Maeve Broadhead.

Sophomore Lauren Ketuchu will anchor the infield defensively at shortstop. “We expect her to take on a leadership role in the infield,” said Brody. “She has great defensive skills and knowledge of the game.”

Then there is senior Jamie McGaughey at third base. She is quite simply one of the best softball players in the Redwood Empire. The senior team captain hit .648 last season. That is not her on-base percentage, it is her batting average. Her on-base percentage was .716. She had 35 hits in 18 games, including 6 home runs, 3 triples and 6 doubles. She is also an outstanding defensive third baseman. “She can definitely play at the next level,” said Brody.

To top it all off, she is a great teammate. “She brings out the best in the other players and She is a great person,” Brody said.

Junior Kyra Jensen is being counted on for outfield play.

Several other freshmen – Lucy Da Roza, Layce Carlomagno, Veribuca Bubez-Miller and Aubrie Zavala will vie for playing time.

“I think we will have a good team up and down the lineup,” the coach said. “They are beginning to bond and play for one another.

Bonding is in keeping with Brody’s “tripod” theory.

“No. 1 is you have to have fun. No.2 is you have to give 100 percent all the time. No. 3 is you have to be a good teammate, and that goes for the families as well as the players. If one leg fails we all fail,” he explained.

In keeping with their commitment to the community, Gaucho players recently held a clinic for Petaluma Girls Softball Association and Steal Breeze players with high school players working with the younger girls on hitting, fielding and pitching fundamentals.