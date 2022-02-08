Casa Grande girls still have a chance for VVAL title

Justin Siena got off to a blistering start and never looked back in winning a key 38-31 decision over Casa Grande in Coach Ed Iacopi Gym in a girls basketball contest that kept the Braves’ hopes alive for a Vine Valley Athletic League title.

The outcome on Casa’s Senior Night was a disappointing one for the league-leading Gauchos who must quickly regroup for a league-ending contest at Napa on Wednesday with a guarantee for a tie for the VVAL title still in sight. Results of that game were not available at press time.

Both the Gauchos and Braves now have two losses after splitting the season series, and a Casa Grande win over last-place Napa would guarantee a tie for the championship.

“Our win tonight means we can still make some noise in the outcome of the league this season,” said a pleased Brave head coach Andrew Bettencourt. “It won’t be easy because we have three games remaining and one of them is against American Canyon. I think we all feel that they have more talent than anyone in the VVAL.”

Freshman center Jordan Washington (6-1) had a terrific first-half performance for the Braves, scoring on 4 of 6 shots from the floor, compiling 13 points and 6 rebounds at intermission. The Braves rolled to a 29-15 advantage over the stunned hosts who were forced to make numerous defensive changes after the fast start by Washington.

Seven points by outside shooter AJ Harris kept Casa Grande close enough for hope, but the play of the Braves was flawless in the opening half. Five players scored They were a combined 7 for 11 from the charity stripe.

Casa coach Scott Himes opened with an all-senior lineup, but he quickly had to insert junior center Jaime cGaughey to tighten things up in the painted area. That didn’t work either because the aggressive McGaughey picked up two quick personal fouls against the smooth-passing Braves.

The situation got even worse for the host team when it went nearly scoreless in the third stanza. Only a pair of free throws were recorded by senior Cassie Llavarias as the Gauchos went 0-13 from the floor.

Justin Siena led 36-17, and hopes for a Gaucho comeback were dim. Suddenly, a frantic all out full-court press defense triggered a big comeback by the Gauchos, but it never looked to be enough with time running out.

Casa Grande outscored the Braves 14-2 to close the gap to a playable margin, but it was not enough as the Braves held the ball long enough on each possession to seal the victory.

Harris had 7 points and Llavarias knocked in 6 in the exciting final stanza.

Conversions on free throw opportunities would have helped, but Casa Grande finished with only 5 hits out of 12 opportunities.

McGaughey secured 6 loose balls, and added 5 rebounds in her limited appearance, before fouling out of the contest. Senior forward Isabella Wright had a strong second half, and finished with 14 points. Harris, the steady Gaucho shooting guard, matched those numbers with 14 of her own in taking pressured angles toward the basket down the stretch.

Casa Grande, now 18-7 and 9-2 in the VVAL, is still in the hunt for a preferred slot and a home game in the North Coast Section playoffs. Everything will be decided next week.

RIVALRY GAME WIN

Also last week, Casa Grande broke open a tight contest with crosstown foe Petaluma in the fourth period for a 37-25 win to complete a two-game sweep.

The contest was a ragged game for three quarters with baskets at a premium. Neither club could completely pull away, and Casa held a 20-16 advantage at the end of three periods.

For the most part, the Gaucho defense made the difference. Casa prevented the cuts off of the high post set and denied back-door baskets that had been used all season by Petaluma guard Brooke Backman.

Petaluma kept chopping away, however, and a well-executed fake and drive to the basket by forward Sydney Martin narrowed the gap to only two points to get the Trojan fans even more excited. The game didn’t ever get any closer.

A key runner by Harris and a critical 3-pointer by Llavarias helped the host pull away for good. Casa outscored Petaluma 17-9 in the final stanza.

Credit Trojan point guard Mallory O’Keefe for keeping her team in the contest. O’Keefe brought tremendous energy into the game, and contested everything on the floor on both offense and defense. Her second 3-pointer of the contest kept Trojan hopes alive, but they never got any closer than 5 points in the final minutes.

Abby Sanchez pulled down 6 rebounds for the Trojans.

Harris had another solid offensive outing with a game-high 10 points for the Gauchos, followed by Llavarias with 8 points. Harris continued her streak of 3-point shooting with a triple in the first period.

Lily Peterson came off the bench for coach Himes and added 5 points as did senior Kylie Carlomagno.

Three players had 4 points each for the Trojans who fell to 7-16 for the season and 3-7 in the VVAL.

Sophomore Scarlet Ackley contributed 4 points and 5 rebounds to match the rebounding total of teammate Jaime McGaughey.

The Petaluma JV team remained undefeated and in first place in Vine Valley standings with a 33-23 win in the preliminary game.