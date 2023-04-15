Casa Grande put the peddle to the metal early and then went into cruise control to roll to a decisive 12-7 win over rival Petaluma in the girls version of the lacrosse Battle for the Paddle Friday night.

Casa celebrated Senior Night and then went quickly to work, dominating the first half against a spirited, but somewhat over-matched Trojan team.

The win improved Casa Grande to 9-3 on the season and was its eighth without a loss in Vine Valley Athletic League play. Justin-Siena is also unbeaten in league. The two will meet Friday, April 21 at Casa with the league championship on the line.

Petaluma is having a good season with a record that is now 5-4 overall and 3-3 in league play.

Led by Natalie Labanowski and Sierra Schmidt, Casa scored quickly and kept the pressure on Petaluma throughout the first half, reaching the midpoint with an 8-0 lead.

“Those two are the heart and soul of our team” said Casa Grande Coach Kevin Labanowki. “They lead us by example.”

Schmidt scored five goals to lead Casa Grande, with Labanowski scoring four. Both spent much of the second half on the sidelines as Coach Labanowski substituted liberally. “We wanted to give all the girls a chance to play,” the coach said.

Petaluma occasionally moved the game to the Casa end of the field, but was deliberate in its attack facing the strong Gaucho defense.

Play evened out in the second half, with Petaluma, paced by Sadie Goldberg and Natalie Minor, more aggressively attacking the Casa goal.

At one point, Petaluma closed the gap to four goals at 9-5, but Natalia Nealon scored for Casa and the Trojans never got closer.

Kiara Porter and Kalya Estrella also scored for Casa Grande.

Goldberg and Minor each had two goals for Petaluma, while Gianna Richardson, Eleanor Labao and Madeline Gallahger scored one apiece.

Both goalies played well, with Petaluma’s Moriah Vialobos staunchly facing the continual Casa assault and the Gauchos’ Sienna Boyle turning away all Trojan attempts in the first half and playing well the entire match.

Casa Grande seniors include: Porter, Keana Deaton, Emberly Phetphadoung, Gianna Chase, Labanowski, Bianca Conroy, Makayia Kleen, Stella Conroy and Nancy Reyes Cruz.

Petaluma seniors include: Veronica Richardson, Sidney Manka, Makenzie Herman and Ruby Paschoal.