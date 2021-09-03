Casa Grande gives Santa Rosa a battle in close net match

Visiting Santa Rosa struggled against resurgent Casa Grande, but Lady Panthers managed a 3-1 volleyball victory on Thursday in Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium.

All four sets were highly contested. but the North Bay League Oak contenders held off the best Gaucho effort of the young season to improve their record to 2-1.

A fired up bunch of Gauchos grabbed the first set 25-23 before dropping the final three contests 21-25, 19-25, and 22-25.

The biggest separation between the two teams was a 6-1 advantage held by the Panthers in the second and third sets. The Gauchos quickly closed the gap on both occasions with the center net play of junior Jaime McGaughey and the well-directed passing of Fedeerica Cipriandi.

Several passes by Cipriandi were back sets and others were cross-court assists to senior Miette Marshall who delivered the goods with four kills in the two sets.

The Gauchos battled back to knot things in the second set at 18-18 with a point in the open court by Marshall on a high set by Cipriandi. Casa actually grabbed the lead on the next score by Marshall, but could not pull away in the close contest.

A key point by the Gauchos was registered on a well-placed floater by Heather Burggraf.

Long and extended rallies by both teams demonstrated the tightness of the competition.

Digs at the back line by Maya Bjostad and Maria Doss kept the ball alive for McGaughey and outside hitter Leah Bjostad.

Maya Bjostad led her team in digs in the four-set contest.

The best rally of the entire contest came in the second set, and was kept alive by a terrific recovery by libero Maya Bjostad when she dove to the floor and saved an almost certain point by the Panthers. There were 11 hits by the combined teams which kept the Gaucho supporters on the edge of their seats.

In the fourth and deciding set, the Gauchos went ahead 20-19 on a point recorded by Cipriandi, but could not maintain their advantage.

Casa Coach Jen Sutton was disappointed with the overall outcome of the match, but delighted with the improved play of her team, now 0-4 for the season. “I just got through telling them how far they have come in such a short time, “ she said. “Our passing was much better in this match.”

The Gauchos, who dropped a 3-0 decision earlier in the week to Terra Linda of San Rafael, will play again in a varsity-only match Friday afternoon at the Big House. Casa entertains visiting Eureka in an early afternoon contest. “Eureka is in the area to play in a weekend tournament, and need some competition,” said Sutton. “The way we are playing, it should be interesting to see how our improved team matches up against an out-of-area school from Division III.”

Santa Rosa also captured the junior varsity match against Casa Grande with a straight set victory.

Casa Grande will begin Vine Valley Athletic League play on the Tuesday when it hosts American Canyon.