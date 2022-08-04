Casa Grande grad a standout on the volleyball court for American River

Highly decorated former Casa Grande star volleyball player Lina Fakalata took her game to new heights last season in her freshman year for the American River College Beavers in CCCAA play.

One of the best to ever put on a Gaucho net uniform and an all-league selection in each of her competitive years at Casa, Fakalata didn’t miss a beat for the Sacramento-based community college team that advanced all the way to the California state semifinals before dropping a highly contested three-set match to West Valley from Saratoga in Fresno in December.

The accurate-hitting Fakalata is a four-year product of Casa Grande volleyball and the Absolute developmental club program.

She immediately got the attention of knowledgeable net enthusiasts when she was named to the North Bay All-League volleyball team in her freshman campaign. She was the only first-year player to be named to the select squad in the final year of NBL play for the Gauchos.

Fakalata took her family based enthusiasm for the game to the newly formed Vine Valley Athletic League where she was named to the all-league team every season, with the only interruption coming from the COVID mandated shut down for all North Coast Section teams.

Included in a list of notable games was an upset victory over higher rated Montgomery on the road in the first round of North Coast Section Division II playoffs.

The 6-foot, 2-inch powerful outside hitter comes by her talent to find open spots on the opponent's side of the net naturally. Her grandfather brought a love for the net game from his native Hawaii when he was stationed at Fort Ord during World War II. It’s a family thing and her mom can be spotted at games at home and away, lending full-throated support for her daughter.

With Fakalata having a banner season, the American River Beavers turned in a terrific campaign. The first-year freshman led the Beavers with an astounding 521 kills and 401 digs and was named Junior College Player of the State for a week in September.

The play of the Beavers didn’t waver as they finished second to Sierra College in the Big 8 conference with an overall record of 26-7 and 14-2 in league.

In the Norcal finals, however, American River completely turned the tables on Sierra by eliminating the league champs in three straight sets 27-25, 25-21, and 30-28. Fakalata was on target from the left side of the net with a game-high 16 kills.

The Beavers were not finished. In the eight team state playoffs at FCC they captured the quarterfinal match by defeating Bakersfield College 3-0 in straight sets.

“Outstanding outside hitter Lina Fakalata led the way for the Beavers with 20 kills with many peppered over the net from a number of odd angles,” was the report by the Bakersfield Californian. Fakalata had four kills in a run of 6-1 to seal the upset win over the Renegades who were touted the No. 1 seed from the southern section of the state.

The state semifinal match was a marathon, but the Beavers fell short to West Valley. The play of Fakalata was outstanding, however. In a description by tournament sports information director Robert Lewis, “All-state outside hitter Lina Fakalata hit 15 thundering kills to lead the way in the match. She had 15 kills and 13 digs.”

The coach for the resurgent Beavers net program is Carson Lowden and the current athletic director is Steve Robertson. “We are looking forward to having Lina back with our team for the 2022 campaign,” said Robertson.