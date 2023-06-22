It was a dream debut for the Dominican University of California’s women’s lacrosse team, and right in the middle of history was Casa Grande graduate Taylor Pieri.

A freshman, Pieri not only started, but starred for the Penguins who made their inaugural season one to remember by winning 13 of 14 games, finishing first in the Western Women’s Lacrosse League and capping off the season with a 9-5 victory over Arizona State University in the third-place game in the league tournament.

It was a whirlwind start for the Penguins and Pieri was a big part of the team’s success. She played every game, scored 20 goals and had 11 assists.

Pieri’s path to the Dominican University began at 9 years old when she started playing for club soccer for 101 Lacrosse.

She played four years of varsity lacrosse for Casa Grande’s highly successful Gaucho team and, as she explained, “I had a great experience with the team.”

She has also had a great experience at Dominican, but it has been different.

“It is a completely different experience because the level of play is much more intense, fast paced and at a higher level,” she said.

Not only are things different on the lacrosse field, but also in her education.

“I have experienced so many great memories along the way and the women’s lacrosse team has accomplished such a great first year of lacrosse. I am grateful for the academic experience that has been presented to me for my first two semesters at Dominican.”

The 19-year old is studying communications to get a four-year degree and then move to Santa Rosa Junior College where she plans to train to become a firefighter and paramedic.

Bob Merwin, now coach of the St. Vincent High School girls lacrosse team, coached Pieiri during a run of championship teams at Casa Grande High School. He remembers her as “a focused player who got things done.”

In her freshman year, as she learned the speed of the high school game, Casa Grande was a dominate team in the North Bay, going 17-7 and 12-0 in league. The next year, as Pieri was set to make a major contribution, COVID abruptly ended the season hardly before it started.

“I remember a game against San Marin just before COVID shut us down when Taylor took seven shots and made seven goals,” Merwin recalls.

During a COVID shortened season, Pieri was a major contributor, and really shined as a senior team captain in the 2021-22 season when she helped the Gauchos to a 7-1 league season (12-9 overall).

For her high school career, Pieri scored 143 goals and made 36 assists for the Gauchos.

“She was a very solid player up front,” Merwin said. “When she came back after COVID she never missed a beat. She stepped up and became our team captain. She was a very integral part of our success.”