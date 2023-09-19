Casa Grande grad Jacob Porteous erupts in SRJC football debut

Casa Grande grad Jacob Porteous had quite the debut for the SRJC football team last weekend.

The freshman signal caller nearly set the SRJC single-game passing record, as he threw for 590 yards on 35-of-62 attempts with five touchdowns and three interceptions in the Bear Cubs’ 51-41 loss at Modesto that saw two game stoppages due to lightning.

The 590 yards is the most in a single game by any quarterback in the California Community College Athletic Association so far this season and came close to breaking the SRJC single-game record of 612, set in 2007 by Greg Alexander.

Sophomore wide receiver Isaac Torres was the biggest beneficiary of the offensive outburst, hauling in 11 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns. The Piner grad currently leads the CCCAA in receptions (21) and receiving yards (410).

Cody Davidson (10 receptions, 170 yards) and Joavan Johnson (seven receptions, 126 yards, two touchdowns) also had big games offensively.

Modesto (2-0), ranked in the top 10 in Monday’s CCCAA poll, led 20-0 before Santa Rosa (0-2) scored 21 straight to take the lead early in the second quarter. Modesto responded with 18 straight points to go back ahead 38-21.

Santa Rosa trailed the entire second half but cut the deficit to 44-41 early in the fourth. Modesto responded with a touchdown on its next possession and then intercepted Porteous in its own end zone with a minute left to seal the win.

SRJC hosts Contra Costa (2-0), the No. 19 team in the CCCAA, at 5 p.m. Saturday.