Casa Grande grad Joe Lampe finds a home in ASU outfield

Following in big cleat steps has taken Casa Grande High School graduate Joe Lampe to baseball prominence at one of the best D1 baseball colleges in the country.

Lampe followed fellow Casa Grande High School baseball standout Spencer Torkelson to Arizona State University. Torkelson used ASU as a stepping stone to the No. 1 draft pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft and a budding professional career in the Detroit Tigers organization.

Lampe’s path has been a bit bumpier, but he is in the midst of an outstanding career of his own. After a stellar career at Casa Grande and Santa Rosa Junior College with some polishing with the Healdsburg Prune Packers community team, the former Gaucho walked on determined to make the ASU roster.

Not only did he earn a roster spot, he became a starter and an important part of an ASU team that went 33-22 and reached the NCAA regional playoffs. After the season came the big news – he had been offered a scholarship for next season.

In his first year facing D1 pitching Lampe, batting No. 9 in a power-packed ASU lineup, batted .294 with a .383 on-base percentage. He successfully advance runners 53 times in 102 chances, a team-best .520 percentage. He advanced runners with an out 23 times, five more than any other ASU player. With less than two outs he recorded 13 RBIs in 19 chances, a .684 average that was tops on the team.

An outstanding infielder at Casa Grande and SRJC, he switched to the outfield at ASU and was selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. Playing in center field, he did not make an error in a conference game all season and made just one error for the entire season. In the conference opener against USC, he recorded nine putouts, the most by an ASU outfielder since 1998.

Lampe has spent the summer using a wooden bat in the Cape Cod League playing with the Bourne Braves in Boston. Batting leadoff, he has helped the Braves to a 17-2-3 record through last week.

Lampe has taken something of a circular route to ASU. He began his college career at UC Davis. When things didn’t work out there, he returned to play at SRJC. In his first season as a Bear Cub he hit .424 with eight triples, seven doubles and a homer. He also stole 17 bases in 20 games.

His second junior college season was just beginning when everything was shut down because of the COVID pandemic leaving him with a choice. Because of the pandemic, the NCAA granted college players an extra year of eligibility, meaning Lampe could play another year at Santa Rosa. He chose instead, to walk-on and try to make the team at ASU.

It proved to be a wise decision. “I needed to get back to playing Division 1 as soon as possible,” he said. He red-shirted his first year and was an outfield starter his second. He has never regretted his decision. “My teammates are awesome,” he said. “I really love Arizona. It is a place I might want to live after baseball.”

During fall ball he played third base, but found his way to playing time blocked by a senior. “One day they threw me into the outfield, he said. No problem. “I worked my butt off to learn how to play out there.”

Lampe said he hasn’t seen a lot of difference in the game since playing a season in D1 baseball. “There is a slight up-tick in the velocity of the pitchers,” he noted. “The biggest difference is in the amount of information we have. We have a lot of advanced scouts who feed us information. The game is much more strategic.”

For this summer, he is concentrating on improving his game and getting ready what he thinks will be something special at Arizona State. The Sun Devils have a new coaching staff with Willie Bloomquist taking over as head coach. One of the most celebrated players in ASU history, Bloomquest played 14 seasons in the Major Leagues. Former San Francisco Giant and Boston Red Sox All Star Bill Mueller takes over as hitting coach.

“I think we have will have a pretty good year,” Lampe said. “If we get our bullpen straightened out I think we have a legitimate shot at the title.” He doesn’t mean just the Pac-12 title.