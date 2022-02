Casa Grande grad Lampe sizzles for ASU

Casa Grande High School graduate Joe Lampe has his sophomore baseball season at Arizona State University off to a tremendous start.

In a three-game series against Dixie University of Utah last week, Lampe went 8 for 15 (.533 batting average) ripping a double and 2 home runs. He scored 6 runs and drove in 4. ASU won two of the three games.