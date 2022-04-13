Casa Grande grad Spencer Torkelson gets 1st major league hit, doubles for Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson, a 2017 Casa Grande grad from Petaluma and the top pick of the 2020 amateur draft, doubled in the third inning of Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox for his first big league hit after an 0-for-10 start.

The ball dropped in right-center, 309 feet from the plate, in front of the glove of diving right fielder Christian Arroyo.

“It’s something I’ve looked forward to for a long time,” Torkelson said. “For it to finally happen, it’s special. The baseball gods were testing me out a little bit, just seeing what I was made of. You’ve just got to persevere, trust yourself and the hits will come.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vDEhiCdThHY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

It sounds like the messages of support from the rookie’s more senior teammates had an effect. Jonathan Schoop had said a day earlier, in effect, “Don’t sweat it.”

The Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson is greeted at the dugout after scoring during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Detroit took a 3-0 lead in the third when Torkelson scored on Robbie Grossman’s groundout, Jonathan Schoop followed with a run-scoring single and Javier Báez added an RBI double.

But Boston rallied to erase the deficit and Rafael Devers drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of an eventual 5-3 win.