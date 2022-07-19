Casa Grande grad Torkelson optioned to Toledo

CLEVELAND -- The Detroit Tigers have optioned rookie first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who batted .197 in 83 games, to Triple-A Toledo.

“We have a plan in place to get him some at-bats and get him back to being the offensive force that we know he’s going to be,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s much less spotlight to do it at Triple-A than it is to continue to this in the big leagues.”

Torkelson, 22, was the first overall pick in the 2020 draft and made the team in spring training. He hit five homers with 21 RBIs in 264 at-bats.

Hinch wants Torkelson to continue to get every day at-bats and said there’s no timetable for how long he’ll be in Toledo.

“He handled it like he’s handled everything so far, with confidence, understanding and appreciation for the direct communication,” Hinch said.

Detroit has lost eight of nine and is a season-worst 18 games under .500. The Tigers play a doubleheader in Oakland on Thursday and return home to begin a series against the Twins on Saturday.

Miguel Cabrera, who was chosen as a legacy selection, and closer Gregory Soto, will represent the Tigers at the All-Star Game.