Casa Grande grads Bender and Torkelson continue to impress

Casa Grande High School High School graduates Spencer Torkelson and Anthony Bender are continuing their success in professional baseball.

Torkelson, the No. 1 selection in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft has been promoted from Class A (advanced) West Michigan to Double A Erie in the Detroit Tigers’ organization.

After a slow start to his professional career, Torkelson has been one of the hottest hitters in all of minor league baseball. Overall, in 30 games and 137 at bats, the Petaluman has hit .311 with five homers, 10 doubles and a triple with an OPS of 1.011.

Meanwhile, Bender who has already made it to the top with the Miami Marlins is continuing his amazing relief pitching. In 16 innings, he has allowed just two runs, neither earned, on seven hits, five walks and a hit batter. He has struck out 20.