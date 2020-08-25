Casa Grande graduates step up to college baseball

Casa Grande High School baseball coach Pete Sikora is keeping tabs on graduates of the Gaucho program and shares information about several former Gauchos who are doing big things on the next level.

Spencer Torkelson is, of course, the brightest star having been picked No. 1 in the Major League Baseball draft by the Detroit Tigers. He is on the Tiger player pool list and is working out with the Detroit reserves during the shortened MLB season.

Anthony Bender continues to pitch professionally for the Milwaukee Milkman, while another former Gaucho, Scott Harken, is pitching professionally in Korea.

Joe Lampe, a 2019 graduate, played briefly at Santa Rosa Junior College, and has received a scholarship to Arizona State University, Torkelson’s former college.

Among former Gauchos now on Division 1 college teams are Hance Smith at Cal, Blake Berry at San Jose State, Chris Joaquim at University of Nevada las Vegas and Nik Kamages at Fullerton.

Quentin Gago is playing at Sterling College in Kansas, while Austin Mattos and Elijah Waltz are at Napa Valley College. Cole Santander, the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Hitter in 2019, will be catching for College of Marin.

Among those expected to play for a very good Santa Rosa Junior College team are Hayden Klemenok, Will Larson, Justin Millard, Parker Ruoff and brothers Mario and Nick Taormina.