The Casa Grande varsity softball team knocked American Canyon out of second place in Vine Valley Athletic League standings on Wendesday, as the Gaucho offense exploded in an exciting 11-1 win in which they hit five home runs.

Junior Lila Partridge not only pitched a strong five innings, striking out three batters and only giving up two hits, but she also contributed to the score as she hit one of those five home runs for Casa Grande (12-2, 6-2).

“My favorite motto is ‘do your job’ and I definitely think that’s what I live by on the field and off the field,” Partridge said.

After both teams went scoreless heading out of the second inning, the third inning is really where the game took off. It started with a single up the left field line by sophomore Veronica Nunez-Miller, who was cut short at second base after a ground ball.

However, sophomore Maeve Broadhead doubled, followed by a two-run home run by senior power hitter Marissa Brody.

In the fourth inning, junior Georgia Moss led off with a solo home run, followed by a single by Broadhead who then stole two bases after a wild pitch by American Canyon (12-4, 6-2).

Brody got her second homer to close out the inning, sending the whole team once again to home plate to greet her with celebratory high fives.

The fifth inning was the cherry on top of the scoring sundae. Although the Wolves got on the board, their efforts were overshadowed by a walkoff three-run home run again by Moss, which was preceded by singles from Partridge and sophomore Abby McSweeney. The game ended in the fifth due to a 10-run mercy rule.

“Yesterday’s practice was probably the best practice I’ve seen at Casa Grande, and it showed today,” said head coach Billy Brody, who discussed the focus the team has put into its offensive dynamic as well as on having fun. “They were all up in the dugout, they were all there for each other.”

Next up the Gauchos will continue VVAL competition with a game on Friday against crosstown rival Petaluma (8-7, 3-3).

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.