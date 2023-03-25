Casa Grande and Petaluma served up a buffet of exciting softball Friday afternoon in a game finally won by Casa’s Gauchos 5-3.

On a chilly spring afternoon, the two rivals clashed in a contest that had a little bit of everything – strong pitching, clutch hitting and sparkling defense spiced by only a few bobbles.

Perhaps appropriately, the team’s stars shined brightest. Petaluma’s senior leader, catcher Hollie Pardini, not only had two hits, but temporarily put her team ahead with a clutch two-run double in the third inning.

Her efforts were trumped by Casa Grande’s Jamie McGaughey, one of the best softball hitters in the Redwood Empire and perhaps the state. The senior third baseman had three hits, including a home run and a game-deciding two-run double.

But the team leaders were only part of the story.

Both teams received strong pitching. Casa Grande sophomore Georgia Moss earned the win, pitching all seven innings scattering five hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Petaluma split its pitching. Katrina Johnson pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up five hits, but with two long exceptions, keeping the Gauchos away from home plate. Sophomore Lily Pardini allowed three hits and a walk in 3 2/3 frames with a strikeout.

All three pitchers were served well by their defenders, with Casa making just two errors and Petaluma only one.

Johnson worked through the first 3 1/3 innings troubled by base runners, but without yielding a run. That changed in the third when Casa Grande went deep with McGaughey swatting a mammoth fly over the center field fence and Moss lining a shot in the same general direction for a 2-0 Gaucho lead.

Petaluma came right back in the bottom of the inning. Johnson walked and Lily Gemma did what she does – put down a perfect bunt for a base hit. Hollie Pardini then delivered a long drive to left field for a double, two RBIs and a tie game.

Casa Grande was late on a throw to nail Pardini at third on a ground ball hit by Casey Sullivan and Jessica Hamilton delivered a go-ahead run on a ground out.

Lily Pardini recorded her only strikeout in the fourth inning, and it was huge at the time, coming at the expense of McGaughey with two on and two outs.

The Casa Grande slugger didn’t wait long to rectify the anomaly.

In the top of the sixth inning, she again faced the Petaluma sophomore with the game already tied on a RBI hit by Cara Broadhead and two runners till on base. The senior sent a belt to center that didn’t quite match her third-inning bomb, but did fly to the base of the fence for a two-run double and enough runs to give the Gauchos the win.

Both coaches were pleased with the performance of their players.

“It was a great game,” said Casa Grande Coach Billy Brody. “We got a great pitching performance from Georgia and solid defense behind her. This was a great team win for us. We are coming together as a team and a family.”

Casa Grande is now 6-2 for the season and 2-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

“It was a fun game,” observed Petaluma Coach Jeff Marcia. “It was a typical Casa-Petaluma game. Overall, we played really well.”

Petaluma is now 2-2 for the season and 1-1 in league play.