It is never easy.

To get to what really matters: Casa Grande’s baseball Gauchos moved on to play for the CIF Northern California championship by defeating Pleasant Valley 9-6 Thursday afternoon in Chico,

Casa Grande, the No. 3 seed entering the playoffs, now hosts the NorCal championship game against No. 4 St. Ignatius (19-12) at 1 p.m. Saturday. St. Ignatius defeated Bellarmine 5-1 in Thursday’s other semifinal game.

That’s how the semifinal chapter of the playoffs ends, but it is the rest of the story that is really fun.

That is a tale of determination, perseverance and confidence, not to mention heavy hitting and timely defense.

It is also the story of unlikely heroes stepping up to stretch the Casa Grande playoff winning streak to six straight game s, four to win the North Coast Section championship and two more to reach the NorCal ultimate game.

With mound ace Austin Steeves locked off the mound by the pitch-count rule, Casa Grande cobbled up a win using four pitchers, starting strongly with Jeffrey Rice and ending happily with Jordan Giacomini.

Rice opened and worked three good innings, retiring the first six batters he faced (one via a pickoff). After he gave up a run in the third, Rice gave way to sophomore Brady Laubscher.

“It felt great to get the start,” Rice said. “I didn’t know I was going to start until after practice yesterday. I think I could have gone longer.”

By the time Rice was replaced by Laubscher, Casa Grande had scored four runs in the top of the third inning in a rally started by singles by No. 8 and No. 9 hitters Danny Mercado and Giacomini.

Before the inning was over, Steeves had a hit, Kalen Clemmons a walk and Rice the first of his two hits and Casa Grande was rolling.

Pleasant Valley got a run in the bottom of the inning on a pair of singles, but Casa Grande seemed to take compete charge with two runs in the fourth on a Mercado triple over the left fielder’s head to score Jesse Calkins and a perfectly executed squeeze bunt by Giacomini.

With the lead growing to 6-1, Casa Grande looked to be in complete control. But the times were changing.

In the bottom of the fifth, Pleasant Valley showed the resiliency that had gotten It into the playoffs. Two hits and a walk produced a Viking run before Casa Grande Coach Pete Sikora moved JT Summers from behind home plate to the pitcher’s mound.

The pitcher and the home plate umpire didn’t sync and three straight walks provided another Viking run

That brought Giacomini into the game and a new Casa Grande hero into the spotlight.

Pleasant Valley narrowed the once substantial Casa lead to a single run at 6-5 when Isiah Fortune scored on a short wild pitch on a call hat raised questions and a touch of ire from the Gaucho fans.

Meanwhile, Giacomini’s move to pitcher, necessitated a switch of Mercado from second to short and brought Jack Lundberg into the game to play second. With two runners still in scoring position, the Vikings Spencer Lee lofted a short fly into seeming no-man’s land in short right field.

The newly inserted Lundberg raced back and nearly to the foul line to fill the gap and make the catch.

“I thought I had a shot at it,” Lundberg said. “Somehow I got there.”

Giacomini managed to get out of the inning on a force out and a strikeout and got a much needed three-up, three down sixth, but the action and the drama weren’t over.

Casa Grande added on in the top of the seventh, scoring three what-proved to be vital runs on a walk to Alex Cruz, a booming triple to center by Rice and an even bigger boom over the left-field fence by Wyatt Abramson.

The blow by Abramson was particular gratifying for the senior wo had struggled at the plate, but shined defensively at third base.

Those final three runs grew in importance in the bottom of the inning when a pair of singles and an infield error led to a Pleasant Valley run before Giacomini finally ended things with a strikeout.

For the game, Mercado, Rice and Steeves each had two of Casa Grande’s 11 hits, but the biggest number for the Gauchos was 25. That is the number of games they have now won, with five losses.

“Let’s make it 26,” Sikora instructed his team after the game.