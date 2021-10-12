Casa Grande junior varsity beats Sonoma despite injuries

Even with three top players out with injuries, the Casa Grande junior varsity football team proved too much for the Sonoma Valley JVs, prevailing at Sonoma 20-2.

Quarterback Ethan Arellan was a strong 10 of 15 passing for Casa Grande for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Jesse Calkin pulled in four passes for 39 yards, while Zack Herrera caught three for 58 yards. Herrera also ran for 98 yards on 17 carries, while Cade Rea gained 33 yards and scored a touchdown in just four carries.

Defensive standouts for the Gauchos were Seamus Dirrane with nine tackles, six solo, and an interception; Oscar Koene with six solo tackles and an assist; and Rea with six tackles, five solo, a forced fumble and a quarterback sack.