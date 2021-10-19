Casa Grande JV defense stops Napa

Despite playing with several key players out with injuries, the Casa Grande junior varsity football team rolled over Napa last week, winning 35-0.

The Casa defense was dominant, limiting Napa to 20 total plays and four first downs. Russell Karlson came up with an interception, Gavin Pandolfi recovered a fumble and Oscar Koene and Marco Sierra recorded sacks to lead the Gaucho defense.

Quarterback Ethan Arellano completed 23 of 33 passes for 268 yards, throwing two touchdowns to Roman Hill and one each to Koene, Pandolfi and Lucas Costenbader.