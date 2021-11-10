Casa Grande JV’s complete 8-2 season with a win

The future of Casa Grande football continues to look bright, with the Gaucho junior varsity team closing out an impressive 8-2 season with a 50-18 win over the Justin-Siena JV team.

Casa Grande passed the Braves into submission with Ethan Arellano connecting on 18 of 31 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns.

Clint Rea was the favored target with five grabs for 101 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown catch. Two of Oscar Koene’s receptions went for touchdowns, with one covering 58 yards and the other 10. Roman Hill made two touchdown catches of 13 and 40 yards.

Zachary Herrera had his best rushing game of the season with 153 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Shamus Dirrane made a total of nine tackles, while Gavin Pandolfi had seven. Russell Karlson intercepted two passes and contributed five tackles.