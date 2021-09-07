Casa Grande JVs throw by Maria Carrillo

The Casa Grande junior varsity football team battled past a good Maria Carrillo JV squad 36-20 Friday night at Maria Carrillo.

Quarterback Ethan Arellano led the win, completing 19 of 29 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns.

Six of his completions went to Clint Rea for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Antonio grabbed five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing score. Oscar Koene gained 68 yards on just three carries.

Defensively, Shamus Dirrane was in on seven tackles, three solo. Koene made four solo tackles, including two sacks. Antonio was credited with six tackles, three unassisted and Cade Rea made three solo tackles, assisted in two others and also had a sack.