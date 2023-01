The Casa Grande soccer team recorded its first Vine Valley Athletic League victory, defeating American Canyon 2-0.

Goals came from Angel Altaminano and David Ramirez.

Goalie Roberto Pagan contributed a save off an American Canyon penalty kick.

The win followed a 1-1 league tie against Napa. Jose Chavez provided the Gaucho goal.

Casa is now 3-0-4 for the season and 1-0-1 in VVAL play.