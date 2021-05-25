Casa Grande lacrosse team wins Battle for the Paddle

Casa Grande’s lacrosse Gauchos took a firm grasp on the paddle in their annual “Battle for the Paddle” rivalry match with Petaluma, but it was nowhere near as easy as the final 16-5 score indicates.

Casa Grande went into the game on the Petaluma field with a strong 9-2 record and an unbeaten 7-0 mark against Vine Valley Athletic League teams. Petaluma stepped on the field with a 5-4 record and a 4-4 mark against league teams.

But it was Petaluma that charged from the start. Not only did the Trojans take a 3-2 first-quarter lead, but they dominated play.

“That was one of the more successful starts we’ve had this season” said Casa Grande Coach Charles Henry. “They were really prepared for us.”

Early on in the second period, George Oehm scored the first of his three goals to tie the match 3-3, but Petaluma was far from finished. Casa Grande’s Bendt Jorgensen put the Trojans back into the lead at 4-3 with one of his two goals.

But, the tide was turning. Casa Grande pressed the attack and led by three goals from Rowan Pritchard, the Gauchos rolled off a five-goal streak to lead at halftime 8-4.

The second half was all Casa. The Gauchos moved the ball consistently, finding open shooters on offense. The Gaucho defense pretty much smothered the Trojan attack, aside from the continued assault of Andrew Daivainis who finished with three goals and an assist for the Trojans.

His third goal came late in the third period after the Gauchos had stretched their lead to 12-4. The early effort took its toll on the Trojans and Casa Grande totally dominated the fourth period with four more goals.

When it was all totaled, Pritchard and Mason Colaizzi each had four goals for the Gauchos, Dominic Giomi and Oshm each scored three and Colin Patchet added two. Game long offensive leaders Pritchard and Colaizzi helped with assists, with Pritchard assisting on two goals.

A major component of the Casa Grande success was Zach Labanowski who gave the Gauchos almost continual control by winning 20 of 24 faceoffs.

Despite the score, Henry said he never felt really secure.

“It was a challenge for us,” he said. “I never felt like they were ever out of it.”

“We fought hard all the way,” said Petaluma coach Carter Olson. “It has been a difficult year. It has been hard to even find practice time. Our 12 senior players have played their hearts out.”

Henry also paid tribute to the Casa senior leadership, noting that the 12 Gaucho graduates are hoping to play somewhere at the next level.

“It is going to be a fun experience for them,” he said.

While the Gauchos celebrated ownership of the panel, players from both sides appreciated just being able to play.

Billy Buickwood is the fourth of four brothers to play at Casa Grande and the only one to experience two seasons like his last two at Casa.

“It has been pretty short,” he said. “There is nothing we can do about it, just go out and play.”

He plans to follow brother Tommy at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Davainis, who had a standout game for Petaluma, said it hasn’t been a normal season, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been appreciated.

“It was a little different, but it has been a good time, regardless,” he said.

Petaluma’s Matthew Baumsteiger said the season had been a challenge.

“We did the best we could with what he had,” he said, adding that the challenging season made each game important. “It was bitter sweet,” he said. “Every loss was a little more bitter and each win was a little sweeter.”