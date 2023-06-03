It all comes down to this.

No. 3 Casa Grande vs No. 4 St. Ignatius for the Division II NorCal baseball title at 1 p.m. Saturday.

It’s been a tale of two seasons, as both teams have had different journeys to get here. But now, those journeys collide, as they are the last two teams standing in their division in the region.

Casa has been pretty unstoppable this season. The Gauchos won the regular-season Vine Valley Athletic League championship with a 10-2 record, then the North Coast Section Division 2 championship, en route to a 25-5 overall record.

“It’s magical,” Casa junior catcher JT Summers said of reaching the NorCal championship game. “In high school, this is best you can get. It was a dream for all of us — from the beginning of the season, we’ve kind of known we were a team that could absolutely do this. Just fulfilling it is pretty damn awesome.”

But they have had their hiccups along the way.

A 4-0 loss to American Canyon in the VVAL tournament killed their chances of sweeping both the league and tournament titles. They also split the regular-season series with AC, winning 6-4 and losing 14-4.

Their other league loss came away at Vintage, where the Crushers scored three runs in the fourth inning to win 3-1.

Since that tournament loss to AC, however, the Gauchos have been battling — and winning.

The No. 1 seed in the NCS playoffs, Casa narrowly beat No. 16 Northgate, scoring runs in the first, second and sixth innings. They also got a three-hit, 12-strikeout performance from Austin Steeves on the mound.

Then, their bats started waking up.

“Once we had the tough loss in the tournament, we realized pitching wasn’t our problem,” Summers said. “We’ve been so great at that all year, so we beared down and had hard-fought practices when it just came to hitting. You can tell it’s been different.”

A 4-2 win over No. 9 San Marin in the NCS quarterfinals preceded an 8-2 drubbing of No. 5 Redwood in the semifinals. In the final — an all-Sonoma County affair against No. 6 Maria Carrillo — the Gauchos’ seven-run third inning proved the difference.

In the first round of the NorCal tournament, they jumped out early yet again in an eventual 6-0 win over No. 6 Live Oak. On Thursday, against No. 2 Pleasant Valley, the Gauchos scored four runs in the third and three in the seventh as part of a 9-6 win.

The one constant has been Casa is scoring early — and often.

While the top of the order (Steeves, Kalen Clemmens, Summers and Alex Cruz) has gotten a lot of credit, it’s the bottom of the order that has stepped up in big moments. Danny Mercado went 2-for-4 with two runs in the win over Pleasant Valley, including a huge triple in the fourth.

As for the pitching, Steeves has no doubt been the main man — but when he’s not starting, the Gauchos have arms for days. Four pitchers threw against Pleasant Valley, and closer Jordan Giacomini shut the door.

They’ll be facing a St. Ignatius squad out of San Francisco that, like the Gauchos, has been tested during these playoffs. The Wildcats sit at 19-12 overall and finished with a 6-8 mark in the ultracompetitive West Catholic League, good for fifth place.

In the Central Coast Section’s Division 1 playoffs, St. Ignatius — then the No. 5 seed — beat No. 4 Los Gatos 2-0. The Wildcats then played a rematch against top seed and West Catholic League champion Valley Christian, which won 4-0. Valley Christian is currently in the NorCal finals in Division 1.

Despite that, the Wildcats qualified for NorCals and were awarded the fourth seed in Division 2. In their opener against No. 5 Granite Bay, they fell behind 2-0 early before scoring three runs across the fifth and sixth innings for a 3-2 win.

That set up another league rematch, this time against No. 8 Bellarmine, which had upset top-seeded Kingsburg 11-6. Two runs in the first inning and three in the second was all the St. Ignatius offense needed, as freshman Chase Gordon shut it down on the mound.

While Gordon won that game, he is just one of a plethora of Wildcats pitchers who have toed the rubber this season. Senior Jackson Short is the workhorse, going 7-4 on the year with 71 innings pitched and 60 strikeouts. Freshman Archer Horn has gone 3-2 with two saves and 50 strikeouts, while senior Niko Gomozias has a 5-3 mark with a 2.88 ERA.

Offensively, junior Evan Smith has been a force, batting .273 with 20 RBIs and five home runs. Senior Leonard Beatie is batting .300 with 27 hits and 17 RBIs. Junior Rocco Giometti had a big day against Bellarmine, going 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI.

“We need to do what we’ve been doing all year,” Summers said about Saturday’s finale. “Our pitching and defense has been phenomenal, and our bats are heating up. If we just keep putting it all together, like we have the last couple of games, we’ll be fine.”

You can reach Press Democrat Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.