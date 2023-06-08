Austin Steeves, the mainstay of the league champion Casa Grande Gauchos, heads up a list of four Casa players chosen to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League baseball team.

Steeves was chosen the league’s Most Valuable Player. Joining him on the All-League first team were catcher JT Summers, outfielder Jesse Calkin and first baseman Alex Cruz. Outfielder Kalen Clemmens was chosen to the second team. All are juniors.

Named to the first team from Petaluma’s Trojans were outfielders Sawyer Sheldon and Dante Vacchini, along with pitcher Aaron Davainis. Picked to the second team were pitcher Zack Fiene and outfielder Finn Lindgren.

Steeves was dominant on the mound for Casa Grande, compiling a 10-3 record with a miniscule 0.39 earned run average in a workhorse 89.1 innings. He struck out 158 and walked just 18.

When he wasn’t pitching, Steeves was one of the VVAL’s best defensive outfielders. Batting leadoff, he hit .310 with a .422 on base percentage.

His catcher, Summers, was one of the area’s best defensive receivers as well as one of the best offensive players with a .376 batting average that included eight doubles, two triples and three home runs among his 35 hits. He had a .459 on base percentage.

Calkin in left and Clemmens in right gave Casa Grande an almost ball-tight defensive outfield. Calkin hit .259 for the season, while Clemmens batted .309 and tied with Steeves for the team lead with 17 walks.

Cruz, another of the Gauchos outstanding defenders, hit clean-up, translating his .262 batting average into 14 RBIs with clutch hits at critical junctures in key games.

Casa Grande finished the season with a 25-6 record, won the VVAL championship with a 10-2 mark and went on to win the North Coast Section championship in Division 2 and finish second in the CIF NorCal Division 2 playoffs.

For Petaluma, Davainis, last year’s Co-Player of the year and Pitcher of the Year, suffered at times from lack of hitting support, finishing with a 4-6 won-lost record. However, he had an excellent 2.21 earned run average and significantly, struck out 100 batters in 82 innings. He also batted .269 with four doubles and a home run, driving in 12 runs.

Junior Sheldon led the Trojans with a .382 batting average built on 21 hits in 24 games, with a .435 on base percentage.

Vachini, a junior, shifted from third base to the outfield and was equally proficient with his glove, becoming one of the best flycatchers in the area. He was also one of the team’s top hitters, fashioning a .338 batting average, that included a team high nine doubles and a triple. He had a .457 on base percentage.

Fiene, a senior, was one of Petaluma’s most dependable pitchers, compiling a 4-2 record with a 2.52 earned run average. He struck out 34 batters in 33 innings.

Lindgren, a junior, was Mr. Dependable for the Trojans, playing in 26 games with a .222 batting average and superlative defense.

For the season, Petaluma had a 15-11-1 record and a 7-5 VVAL mark that tied it for second in the league standings.

Offensive Player of the Year was Everet Johnson of Justin-Siena. Miles Tenscher of Vintage shared Pitcher of the Year honors with Steeves.