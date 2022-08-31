Casa Grande opens its football season

Casa Grande’s Gauchos are invited to join the football party Friday, kicking of their 2022 season with a home game against Maria Carrillo’s Pumas.

Meanwhile, Petaluma’s Trojans and St. Vincent’s Mustangs try to build on their first-game success. Petaluma plays at home Thursday against decades-old rival Santa Rosa, while St. Vincent tries something new, traveling out of state Saturday to take on Incline in Nevada.

Casa Grande

Casa Grande’s Gauchos took their bye last week and will now play 10 straight games without a break. The delayed opener may prove beneficial for the Gauchos, who used the extra early week to heal injuries to key players.

The Gauchos don’t exactly revisit the scene, playing at home, but they do face a team that springboarded them to a 7-4 season and a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs last year. It was in that game, played at Maria Carrillo, that Casa quarterback Jacob Porteous stamped his mark on what was to be a record-breaking passing season. Porteous recorded 29 completions in 52 passing attempts for 647 yards and seven touchdowns.

Porteous has moved on, leaving Wyatt Abramson in charge in the return match against the Pumas. Casa Grande coach John Antonio is confident that the senior can do the job, and that the Gauchos will be in for an even tougher game than last season when they prevailed 49-35.

“They are always physical,” Antonio pointed out. “They will run the ball. They are a lot better than last season and they scored 35 points on us then.”

Although it has no bearing on the pre-season game between teams from different leagues, there will be a major change for Maria Carrillo this season as the Pumas move from the North Bay League Oak to the North Bay League Redwood after going 1-9 last year.

The Pumas’ record is not deceiving to Antonio and the Gauchos who understand that the Pumas have talented players.

Among those players are are two veteran running backs, Sam Lawson and Reed Sherman, who made the All-League team as a defensive back last season. Also returning is highly regarded quarterback Tommy McPhee.

Antonio said his players “kind of missed” not playing last week, but they will be ready to go Friday night. “I would rather play 10 weeks without interruption,” he said.

After this week, the Gauchos really get rolling, playing in succession Marin Catholic, Montgomery and Vintage – all on the road. But, as far as Antonio and his team are concerned, the total focus is on Maria Carrillo. “We are just taking it week by week,” the coach said in reiterating the Casa Grande theme for the season.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Petaluma

Petaluma renews one of the Redwood Empire’s longest and most storied football rivalries Thursday night when Santa Rosa’s Panthers invade Steve Ellison Field.

The game is being played on Thursday at the request of the North Bay Officials Association because of an overload of Friday night contests.

Both teams are coming off successful seasons. Petaluma finished 7-4 and reached the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs. Santa Rosa ended with a 6-4 mark and shared the North Bay League Redwood championship with St. Vincent and Montgomery. Despite its co-championship, Santa Rosa was not chosen for the NCS Division 3 playoffs.

As a reward for its successful season, Santa Rosa was bumped up to the more competitive NBL Oak division even though the Panthers lose 20 of the players that made them so formidable last year.

Leaders for the Panthers are returning players Adam Lemus and Louwegie Arriaga, who will do most of the ball carrying, replacing all-everything Carlitos Prado. Lemus and Arriaga will also anchor the defense at linebacker.

Trojan coach Rick Krist understands it is a rivalry game and it is always a tough game no matter what league the teams are in. Last year, Petaluma built a 21-6 halftime lead and then had to hold on for a 27-20 win as Prado led a feverish Santa Rosa comeback.

The teams had different results last week, with Petaluma taking care of business against Terra Linda, while Santa Rosa was stopped by San Rafael 23-8.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent’s road warrior Mustangs, after traveling more than 200 miles to face a known foe last week, head about the same distance in a different direction to meet an unknown adversary Saturday evening, meeting the Incline Highlanders in Incline Village, Nevada.

The unusual out-of-state game was arranged by a connection between Bobby Silva Rodriguez, an Incline assistant coach and former St. Vincent player, and St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog.

The St. Vincent trip comes a week after the Mustangs successfully traveled to Eureka last weekend to beat St. Bernard’s 33-7. That journey was to meet a familiar opponent. Saturday, they will play a team they know very little about.

“We do know they have a big physical team. They have a lot of size,” Herzog said. “Cameron Vaughn, Rob Rooks, Kieran Pedersen and our defensive line are going to have to play well.”

Incline is a public school with an enrollment of around 320 students. It plays in Nevada’s 2A Northern League. Last season, the Highlanders had a 4-3 overall record and finished second in their league. They are coming off a 21-6 opening-game loss to Sparks.

St. Vincent is coming off a big 11-2 season that included league and section championships and a trip to the Northern California championship playoffs.

They are also coming off what Herzog called “Our best opening game since I’ve been here.”

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.